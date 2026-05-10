Pulling a gun on your sister's boyfriend and telling him to strip is one way to make family events awkward

A man's early morning trip to his girlfriend's house took an unexpectedly bizarre turn when he was allegedly greeted by his girlfriend's sister at gunpoint. She's also accused of trying to rob him before hitting him in the face with the gun.

According to the arrest report, the man arrived at his girlfriend's house around 2 a.m. on Wednesday thanks to a friend who gave him a ride.

After arriving at the house, WEAR News reported that Adrianna Barron, his girlfriend's 18-year-old sister, approached him with a gun. She is accused of then pointing it at him, telling him to "strip" and empty his pockets.

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According to the arrest report, she hit him in the face with the gun after making her demands, which it's safe to assume he didn’t comply with. He and his girlfriend allegedly ran and jumped into his friend's truck.

Barron allegedly pointed the gun at the boyfriend's friend and told him to empty his pockets. Why wasn’t he asked to strip? That's a question he's in all likelihood going to be asking himself for some time. He ran to his truck and the three of them drove away, according to authorities.

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Now, all of this went down in Escambia County, Florida, and that means the awkward family event didn’t end there. Barron allegedly followed the truck in another vehicle and tried to push it off the road before deputies arrived and tried to pull Barron over.

The report states that she was initially able to flee deputies, but was found shortly after that. According to deputies, "Adriana spontaneously stated she only wanted to help her sister."

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Barron's unusual way of helping landed her in the Escambia County Jail. She was charged with battery, robbery with a weapon (attempted, two counts), aggravated assault (two counts), fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and driving without a valid driver's license.

She also, undoubtedly, made any future family events that the boyfriend attends with his girlfriend's family much more awkward than they need to be.