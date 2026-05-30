The rotisserie chicken purse is destined to be summer's must-have grocery store accessory

I love a rotisserie chicken. It's hard to go wrong with any food cooked while spinning.

Most people would probably agree — which is why it can be tough to get your hands on one if you wait until the after-work rush — but do you find the traditional plastic clamshell these roasted birds are nestled in unwieldy and difficult to carry?

Me neither, but Chomps — purveyor of various meat sticks; if you can think of an animal, they will grind it up and put it in stick form — has the answer, and it's going to become the summer's must-have accessory for the lady in your life.

Allow me to introduce you to Le Chic'ken, the rotisserie chicken purse!

From the Parisian runways to the deli of your local Publix, that is fashion.

I hope my wife isn't reading this because this might be part of her birthday gift. Imagine being the only woman down at the Piggly Wiggly without a genuine Chomps-brand rotisserie chicken purse slung over your arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

That's like a scarlet letter. A scarlet... not having a chicken purse.

The release is in honor of National Rotisserie Chicken Day, which (I peeked ahead) is not on my "The Far Side" desk calendar, which had to have been a printing error. No way that was an intentional omission.

"Rotisserie chicken is a cultural obsession, and when we looked at what makes it so beloved, we saw so many similarities with Chomps: real ingredients, satisfying protein, and genuine convenience," Stacey Hartnett, senior vice president of marketing at Chomps, per PR Newswire. "Now, with Le Chic'ken, it's easy to look like a snack while eating your snacks. It's great for the runway or running errands, comes fully stocked with Chomps, and we're leaving no crumbs."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I need more specialized food accessory crossovers.

Give me a jerky wallet. A lunch meat hat. A pair of salmon filet suspenders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I will not rest until I no longer have to carry any groceries with my hands.

...Wait... I forgot I could just get a cart.