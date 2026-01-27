Florida man allegedly tells victim 'sorry... I need to see my grandmother' during armed carjacking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A masked 18-year-old man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Orange County, Florida, telling her he needed the vehicle to go see his grandmother, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Shears late Saturday after a brief chase that ended when he crashed the stolen car into another vehicle parked on a front lawn, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Shears has never had a driver’s license.

The victim spoke out about the ordeal to FOX35 Orlando on condition of anonymity, saying she was sitting in her car when Shears approached with a gun pointed at her. At first, she thought it was a joke.

"I am sorry to be doing this, but I need to see my grandmother," Shears told the victim, per the arrest report.

She said she pleaded with him for several minutes and offered to give him a ride. Shears promised to return the car, authorities said.

"He looked like something was wrong," she told the outlet. "If he was robbing me, he could’ve taken all my jewelry. I had on jewelry. He could’ve taken my money. I had money on me and credit cards. He could’ve taken my bag. It had my laptop in it. He didn’t take anything."

Deputies said Shears led them on a short chase before crashing into a parked car, totaling both vehicles.

Shears faces multiple charges, including carjacking with a firearm, and is being held at the Orange County Jail.