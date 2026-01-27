Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Florida man allegedly tells victim 'sorry... I need to see my grandmother' during armed carjacking

Kenneth Shears, 18, allegedly crashed stolen vehicle into parked car after brief police chase, authorities say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A masked 18-year-old man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Orange County, Florida, telling her he needed the vehicle to go see his grandmother, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Shears late Saturday after a brief chase that ended when he crashed the stolen car into another vehicle parked on a front lawn, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Shears has never had a driver’s license.

The victim spoke out about the ordeal to FOX35 Orlando on condition of anonymity, saying she was sitting in her car when Shears approached with a gun pointed at her. At first, she thought it was a joke.

"I am sorry to be doing this, but I need to see my grandmother," Shears told the victim, per the arrest report.

ARMED CARJACKER’S WILD CORVETTE RAMPAGE TURNS DOWNTOWN INTO WAR ZONE AS SERGEANT WOUNDED IN DEADLY SHOOTOUT

Kenneth Shears mugshot

Kenneth Shears, 18, is facing felony charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Orange County, Florida, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Orange County Corrections Department)

She said she pleaded with him for several minutes and offered to give him a ride. Shears promised to return the car, authorities said.

"He looked like something was wrong," she told the outlet. "If he was robbing me, he could’ve taken all my jewelry. I had on jewelry. He could’ve taken my money. I had money on me and credit cards. He could’ve taken my bag. It had my laptop in it. He didn’t take anything."

Orange County Sheriff's SUV

Deputies said Shears led them on a brief car chase before his arrest. (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

FLORIDA OFFICER SHOT IN FACE DURING SERVICE CALL TIED TO MENTAL HEALTH DISPUTE; SUSPECT KILLED

Deputies said Shears led them on a short chase before crashing into a parked car, totaling both vehicles.

Jail

Shears is being held at the Orange County Jail. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shears faces multiple charges, including carjacking with a firearm, and is being held at the Orange County Jail.
Close modal

Continue