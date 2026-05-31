Christen Goff hit the runway for Swim Week, Alysha Newman in Miami for the festivities & a dinger to the dome

We're going to get things started this fine Sunday with NFL WAG and I think it's safe to say at this point, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Christen Goff. This weekend was a big one for the veteran.

On Thursday, she celebrated her birthday and she did so without clearing the schedule for the entire weekend too. Any up-and-coming models out there should be taking notes. Bikini season has arrived and there was a runway down in Miami that required her attention. She wasn’t going to miss out on that opportunity.

The runway at the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week is a crowded one. There are always newcomers trying to leave their mark. That can often overshadow the veterans who show up year after year and put in the work on a consistent basis. Not on my watch.

I knew Miami Swim Week was going on and as I dove into what has been taking place over the last few days, I decided, and credit to me for doing so, that I wasn’t going to fall for the newcomer trap. I wanted someone who has been there before and knows how to play the game without making it about themselves.

JENA SIMS COVERS HER BUTT WITH A BOW AT THE SI SWIMSUIT PARTY, THE NFL SAVES US FROM ROMO & IS STAR WARS DEAD?

That's Christen Goff. She shows up, she conducts her business, and she's as consistent as they come. There's never a worry about if she's going to be off her game. That doesn’t happen.

Remember Greg Hardy?

The former NFL star is still trying to fight and he's still getting beat up, which you really hate to see. Here's Hardy on Saturday night at something called Fight Nation Championship 31, getting dropped.

He missed weight by 26 pounds and outweighed his opponent, former UFC fighter Darko Stosic, by 52 pounds. While he didn’t get knocked completely out, he did eat a right hand that dropped him.

Again, you really hate to see it.

'Serious' golfers

- Daren writes:

Hey SJ,

Reading the anti Ms Spiranac ramblings by these various A--clowns. I'd ask if I(used to) qualify as a serious golfers. Am older/broker and haven't played in quite a while. When I did play/practice often, was a 1 handicap. Played 4 years of college golf but didn't have the talent to move up. So many d---heads w/ aspirations to break 100 know 'So Much' about serious golf.

I think PS is gorgeous. A bit of tmi here, but prefer B cups so she's a bit overwhelming for me. She and the other lovelies you show don't play in those outfits, they earn Clicks. Also substantially higher incomes than the offended Dumba--es. Why don't these 'Serious' try reaching out to her and offer to play a round for $10k a stroke. Probably get a return call from PS in milliseconds.

They want to be p---ing/moaning about golf right now, what about the astronomical cost increases over the last 15-20-Re why I don't play anymore. A crappy muni I the aughts that was $20 is now $50+. Plus your burdened by the ,'Serious ' players who pray to 1x break 100. I'm happy to look at the pics of the lovelies.

Take care and keep up the great work.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out, Daren. I knew there were serious golfers out there who were also fans of Paige Spiranac's contributions to the sport of golf. Some serious golfers just can't get out of their own way.

Happy to be proven wrong if it means more baseball!

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I had done an online search for college baseball summer leagues in San Diego and come up empty, so kudos to Tim R. for pointing me to the San Diego Waves summer league team. I see they play their home games at a couple of high schools both of which are within a 10-minute drive from my house, so if Tim R. is out there, I'll likely run into him at one of the games this summer. (I saw my first summer college league game two years ago while back home in Ohio - the Champion City Kings in Springfield, Ohio, coached by Barry Larkin's brother Stephen.)

And thanks to John D. for the tip on the lighter cubes for the charcoal chimneys. I'll have to sneak one in and see if my wife claims to taste chemicals on her burger (her complaint with lighter fluid). And if that doesn't work, I'll check out Cary H.'s suggestion as well.

Love getting solid guidance from SC Nation!

And as for Joe in E. Tenn., no, I am most definitely NOT Jim Trotter - although when Trotter was cutting his teeth as a Big J here at the San Diego daily, he was a hell of a good beat writer. Wrote stories you wanted to read in the Sports section each day. I'm hoping we have some SC readers in or near the Cary, N.C. area who can report on the Div. II CWS this coming week. I think college baseball is the biggest missed opportunity in national sports coverage. Why the major outlets don't have a section devoted to college baseball the way they do football and men's and women's basketball is beyond me. Most every school has their sports information department write up game stories after each contest - wouldn't be hard to get permission to re-run them, I wouldn't think: What college program doesn't want more exposure?

Well, San Diego State is getting ready to play Wazzou for the Mountain West tourney title so I gotta go get ready. My Aztecs eked out a crazy win over Air Force last night coming back from an 8-1 deficit. Since Wazzou beat us in the second round, we'll need to sweep them in a DH to get the title and the automatic NCAA bid. With the SEC now being a baseball-first conference, it's likely that the Mountain West will only get one team in, so best to win and take it out of the hands of the committee.

SeanJo

It all comes down to baseball and meat. And, of course, the Screencaps Nation coming together.

I watched a little College Baseball yesterday and I can tell you, I can't stand looking at the two bases at first base for safety or incredible softness. I also witnessed a review of a slide into second base that is everything that is wrong with the current version of baseball.

OutKick readability

- Michael writes:

Just my observation: I find Outkick almost unreadable- I don’t know who edits it, but it seems amateurish.

They say that an unlimited number of monkeys typing on an unlimited number of typewriters will eventually type the great works of literature. I get the impression that your monkeys need some more time.

SeanJo

Is this from a member of my extended family? Who knows? In any case, thanks for reaching out Michael. I'm proud that I inspired such an email.

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That's it. The final Sunday of May is in the books. Keep sending your meat my way and whatever else you'd like, even observations like the one Michael sent. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com .

You can also follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram if you'd like. Feel free to slide into the DMs.

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