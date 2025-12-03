Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Inside Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss breakup as fans unleash fury over move to LSU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

COACH BOLTS – The latest chapter in the Lane Kiffin saga ended Sunday when the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach announced he was leaving the school to take the LSU Tigers’ job. Continue reading …

WINDFALL WIN – Lane Kiffin couldn’t finish the season with Ole Miss, but LSU — which reportedly agreed to match the CFP bonuses he would’ve earned there, including the $150,000 for making the first-round bracket — will pay him as if he never left. Continue reading …

COMING BACK – Lane Kiffin may have left Oxford, but LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who traveled with him to Louisiana on Sunday, will finish Ole Miss’ potential College Football Playoff run. Continue reading …

SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT – Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter offered a different account of Lane Kiffin’s high-profile jump to LSU than the one the coach shared publicly. Continue reading …

ROCKY ROAD – During his LSU introductory press conference, Lane Kiffin said unhappy Ole Miss fans made his trip to the Oxford airport turbulent by attempting to chase his car "off the road." Continue reading …

BOXER POUNCES – Boxer Jake Paul took a jab at Lane Kiffin after the coach jumped at the opportunity to coach at LSU, writing on X, "Lane Kiffin wtf did you just do, such an L." Continue reading …

PLAYER REBUTTAL – Lane Kiffin said in his farewell Ole Miss social media post that players asked athletic director Keith Carter to allow him to continue coaching for an expected playoff run, but Rebels lineman Brycen Sanders quickly shot down the claim. Continue reading …

SUDDEN BREAK UP – Less than two weeks after hinting this year's Los Angeles Clippers run would be his final NBA season, Chris Paul revealed on social media early Wednesday morning that the team had sent him home before its road game against the Atlanta Hawks. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Philadelphia Eagles, once the No. 1 team in Tom Brady’s NFL power rankings, fell out of the top 10 this week as their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys made their first appearance of the season. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – While rookie Shedeur Sanders is expected to make his third straight start in Week 14, Deshaun Watson appears to be eyeing a comeback after the Cleveland Browns designated him to return to practice. He had been on the physically unable to perform list following last season’s Achilles tear. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW –Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers fans chanted "Fire Tomlin." Ben Roethlisberger later said longtime head coach Mike Tomlin "needs a fresh start," prompting FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd to question whether it’s time for both sides to move on. Watch here …

