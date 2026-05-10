Madison Beer put Justin Herbert in new steamy music video, Xandra Pohl threw out first pitch & grilling season

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. For anyone who has little ones and is responsible for making sure they have a gift for your better half, I hope you were on top of that and are scrambling to find something this morning. I've been there before.

I don’t remember ever forgetting entirely or running out on the morning of Mother's Day to grab something from the kids, but it has snuck up on me before and I have done some last minute brainstorming for a gift idea. Not this year. I was all over it.

We were out and my wife pointed something out that she wouldn’t mind having for Christmas. I took a picture, got with the older two, and executed a flawless gameplan. I had the gift by Friday morning and Mother's Day taken care of without having to grab a gift card or an Edible Arrangement or something on Saturday.

Spencer Jones was dominated by Front Row Amy during his MLB debut

It's happened before and it will happen again as long as legendary Milwaukee Brewers fan Front Row Amy is still able to show up to the ballpark for home games. A prospect's Major League Baseball debut will be dominated by her.

On Friday, it was New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones who had his debut dominated by the Brewers biggest fan. As my dad said in the family group chat, "Welcome to the bigs."

And as one of my brothers pointed out, Jones is "Definitely not in Double A anymore."

No, he's not in Double A anymore and looking back, Jones didn’t stand a chance in his big league debut. Front Row Amy was ready for the bright lights of the Yankees prospect and so was "some dildo throwing 104," as my brother so eloquently put it about the pitching that greeted the 6-foot-7 outfielder.

That's right, the respect for the game is generational in our family. He was 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts on Friday night. He went hitless again on Saturday and added two more strikeouts to his total.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Madison Beer put Justin Herbert in one of her music videos

Haters of love might see Justin Herbert's appearance in his girlfriend Madison Beer's "lovergirl" music video as part of a humiliation ritual. They might say that he should be focusing on preparing for the upcoming season and getting the Los Angeles Chargers over the hump.

You could even hear some saying he should be in the weight room and not prancing around playing patty-cake with his girlfriend. You won’t hear that out of me.

Herbert's not going through the motions and pretending to be a relationship with a pop singer like some aging tight end. He isn't just in a Madison Beer music video, he's continuing to give the NFL a real relationship to root for. How can you not support that?

Plus, it's not like Beer isn’t known for her own MVP-worthy performances. She is, and when you're striving for greatness, you surround yourself with greatness.

Chargers fans have nothing to worry about. The fact that Herbert is taking time during the offseason to appear in a music video is a good thing. It shows he's not worried about continuously falling short or the fact that the franchise appears to be cursed.

You can't perform with the weight of an entire franchise on your shoulders. You can if you're running around in a music video with your girlfriend without a care in the world.

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College Baseball

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

By this time of the season, I've usually been to a half-dozen or more college baseball games. This year the year got away from me. But with some college buddies in town visiting, I managed to sneak in a cross-town double-header.

First stop: Point Loma Nazarene University. The parking lot sits right above the Pacific, with the ballfield another 50 feet up the bluffs.

There is almost zero foul territory at Carroll B. Land Stadium - several times, there were wild pitches or passed balls with a runner on third - not once did the runner even pretend to be headed home. With the backstop maybe 12 feet behind home plate, the catcher just turns and waits for the rebound. (Although I do hate getting stuck in the Uecker seats all the way back in the fifth (and final) row ...)

Anyway, the Sea Lions had already clinched the PacWest season tite and top seeding in the conference playoffs. I had to leave in the top of the fifth, with PLNU leading 9-4, and they ended up winning by that score - and, I saw later, also won the nightcap.

Across town at San Diego State, the Aztecs were playing Nevada for the Mountain West regular season title. They'd won Friday night to pull out of a tie with the Wolfpack. By coming back to win Saturday night, the Aztecs clinched the title - among their final conference titles in the Mountain West as they join the revamped Pac-12 this summer.

So now four of our local college baseball teams are off to their conference playoffs, with UCSD in third place in the Big West, and Cal State San Marcos with the #2 seed in the CCAA Conference.. (USD finished a distant 8th in the WCC,)

LAX

- Mick in Atlantic Beach, NC writes:

Hi SeanJo. Love your stuff.

A plug for Lacrosse (lax). Great game: fast, high scoring, contact akin to hockey. Open field play like soccer. Typical score might be 15-12. Lots of the goals are assisted - some great passing. Some of the highlights will fit nicely on OK. One recently had a behind the back assist resulting in a behind the back shot and score. Both guys were on the move and being guarded. Bang-bang stuff.

I predict that you and your readers will get hooked in for the start of next season (in early spring). The broader market is largely missing this game. It's has grown from a kind of elite northeastern game 20 years ago to countrywide now. Not just colleges, but High schools and youth clubs in all directions.

Late season now, conference tournaments just ending. But prime time to show out.

Just now time for the big dance. NCAA tournament starts (selection Sunday today) this week, with final four at end of May. Championship game traditionally mid-day. None of this 9pm start crap.

NC game on Memorial Day, with Semis on Saturday before.

Early Memorial Day Weekend Grilling

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

My wife got some fresh Florida corn on the cob (a lot was destroyed by the freeze in early February, so prices are high), so we made up some Mexican street corn and grilled some cheeseburgers as an early Memorial Day weekend cookout.

Great work on the Big Foot stories and Sunday Screencaps!

You are an idiot!!

- George writes:

After that panneteriere article, I will watch for your name on the bylines...

And never read anything you right!!

YOU ARE A LOW IQ IDIOT!

SeanJo

I'd argue with you if I could, George. Thanks for reaching out. Here's the magical article I wrote that turned him into my top fan - https://www.foxnews.com/outkick-culture/hayden-panettiere-important-message-share-everyone-shes-women

Wings on the grill

- Homebrew Bill sends:

SeanJo

Homebrew Bill, I love wings on the grill and reminders like these of how good they are. Keep it up and keep sending your meat my way.

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That's all for this Mother's Day edition. Thanks to all who reached out throughout out the week, especially George. He's not reading what I "right," but I wish him well anyway. Keep the emails and your meat coming.

The inbox is open. As I said, I want to see your meat. Send it and anything else my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com . Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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