Paige Spiranac hits bombs at Truist pro-am after years of being shunned, fighter jets interrupt golf & MEAT!

Let's get Saturday Screencaps rolling with Paige "Paigeviews" Spiranac hitting some absolute bombs at the Truist Championship pro-am this week where the PGA boys are battling a meat grinder of a course. Rory's brain is scrambled over this course. Did you see the two-foot gimme birdie putt that he pushed to the right during Friday's round?

I did. I was sitting in the man cave last night stuffing Thursday Night Mowing League sticker envelopes – get yours before they're gone! – and actually felt bad for Rory. That's how close the putt was.

Let's get back to Paige. There was a time when the PGA Tour wouldn't dare invite this content machine to its pro-ams. Over at the LPGA Tour, she was pretty much blackballed over her attire. Paige has talked about how she was shunned. Paige was, it seemed, from the wrong side of the tracks.

Now, here we are two to three years removed from the Bud Light fiasco and we're getting more Paige from the PGA. Listen to the people in the video calling out her name. Women love Paige. Men definitely love Paige. The kids want her autograph. That's the America I want to live in, not the one where Bud Light hasn't featured a single woman on its Instagram page in 2026. That's pathetic. If you don't believe me, go look at that link.

PAIGE SPIRANAC ADDS NEW CHAPTER IN 'CASE STUDY' ABOUT HER GOLF GAME

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More TNML envelopes are going out today

If you sent me an envelope for a TNML sticker, I have stuffed your envelope...IF YOU SENT ME THE RIGHT SIZE ENVELOPE. I never even thought to tell people to send envelopes that would fit a 4" sticker. I had people sending me envelopes that wouldn't fit a 2" sticker. I have probably 10 sticker requests that I'll have to eat the postage because people didn't send the right size envelope, but that's on me for not spelling out the rules and regulations. Lesson learned on my part.

Speaking of TNML mail, I received a University of Tennessee graduation invitation addressed to "Ella Langley" and sent to the TNML mailbox. The invitation includes a very long note from the female grad directed right at Ella. It's absolutely bizarre.

Cody is mad at me

– Cody writes: It has been a rough adjustment to Outkick's selling out to FoxNews. Sadly, the screencaps has gone to shit. I suppose you did this to appease the Fox censors. Anywho, sadly, I am out. I wish you all the best.

Kinsey: I asked Cody what the problem is.

Cody replied: The amount of attention to lovely women of the internet has fallen by the wayside. What happened to the college women? Or the real estate women of the U.S.? Listen, I’m not wanting to come across as a total hot dog, but man, I used to love your page.

Kinsey: Today's edition of Screencaps is in Cody's honor. I worked into the night Friday trying to find him enough Instagram models while avoiding people yelling at me about the page reloading. I know...I know...it's impossible to make everyone happy, but I could feel the pain in Cody's email.

Look at this beautiful content from Louie in Savannah

I've actually had beers with Louie. He became a Screencaps reader in like 2021 and has been tipping me off on a variety of topics ever since. Friday, he turned in a beauty.

Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston who would take a bullet for the cheating Astros is running his mouth

– Cocky Chris B. writes: The bad Astros put belt to assssss on the bad Reds… for the first time in a looooong time in Cincy.

Kinsey: Look, I fully addressed the Reds mess earlier this week and took ownership of it after a beautiful April. The Astros were something like 6-13 on the road coming into last night's game and MY Reds proceeded to lose their 8th straight.

Readers appreciated Dillon in North Dakota's moose on the loose video

– Tirey from El Paso checks in: Been a while since I've e-mailed, Outkick is still outkicking the coverage and y'all are doing a great job! Appreciated Dillon from ND's e-mail regarding his golf team and the travel times. Dad was a golf coach and my brother and I both played high school golf (bro made it a tad further into juco golf). Being at the far west tip of Texas, we considered Midland/Odessa "East Texas". Our regional tournament was always in Lubbock, TX (approx. 350 mis., but like Dillon, we measure things in hours, so a good 5.5 hours). Closest I've been to Dillon is our annual SD pheasant hunt, and that felt like a LONG way north. Don't mind the cold for a few days, but prefer the warm weather on the water! Cheers and keep up the great work!

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Fitness Rick had his head on a swivel and sent this one

Remember, I want you guys to be on the lookout for content. I totally whiffed Friday. Mrs. Screencaps and I went to check the TNML mail and there was a car in the lot that was made to look like a wind-up toy with "Tonka" on the side. Total miss out of me not taking a photo. Be like Rick this weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

Americans and their DoorDash addiction

– Chris W. in California has thoughts: Reading about how much we great Americans are spending on DoorDash is insane! I cannot for the life of me understand why people want to pay a premium for cold food delivered by some random dropout in a barely running Honda Civic. My youngest step-daughter has food delivered via DoorDash all the time and not only is almost all fast food way overpriced but by the time she pays the DoorDash fee and a tip she could have gone out for a halfway decent dinner at a sit-down restaurant or bought a nice steak to grill up but she can't be bothered to drive literally 1 block away to the McDonald's down the street!

I refuse to have anything delivered to me, even pizza. It's much quicker, easier and cheaper for me to get in m truck and drive a few blocks to any of the local places we get food from. I don't have to tip (because I'll be damned if I'm going to tip if I'm picking up the food from a takeout counter), the food is hotter and if something is messed up with my order I can get it fixed right then and there. Running out to pick up Chinese REALLY isn't that hard or that inconvenient and I'd much rather do that then sit around hoping and praying my food shows up in a timely, somewhat edible manner delivered by someone I probably wouldn't want as a guest in my house anyway.

As for the person that wrote in about the stranger that pulled into his driveway with a job, I think he was right on. In my 46 years of life I've learned to trust that little voice in my head and if something seems off it normally is. It sounds like the whole thing turned out okay, but the one time you don't trust that voice could be the one time the s hits the fan. Even if the stranger's intentions were truly ultraistic that is still an extremely odd thing to do and I think most of your readers would have reacted the same way.

A stranger pulls into my driveway and I'm not expecting them I'm coming out locked and loaded. I live in California so I'll probably get life in prison for just thinking that but I don't care. I'd rather be prepared to protect my loved ones than be left flatfooted. We've all gotta wear it from the wife from time to time because let's face it, we just think differently than they do on certain things but it's worth it and this too shall pass.

Random thoughts including a question on winning the Savannah Bananas lottery

– Jeff dumped out a few thoughts on Thursday: - How much life are folks getting out of mowers and yard equipment? I have a 25 year old John Deere 125 with B&S 20hp engine. I rarely do any maintenance on it (had to replace a head on it 10 years ago due to rods bending from overheating). It sits in the shed over the winter with whatever gas is left in the tank after the last leaf chopping. Fires right up in the spring. Same with my 25 year old Craftsman 14" rear tine tiller. The 11 year old Honda push mower that I use to mow & bag around the pool sits outside all year. I keep a rain cover on it but that's it. Pretty sure anything new I bought today would not tolerate that kind of treatment or get the same longevity. But maybe I'm wrong.

- Has anyone scored Banana Ball tickets from their lottery? I've tried a couple of times (Louisville a few years ago; Lexington this year). No luck. I don't care enough to pay scalper prices but am curious how often folks are able to get tickets from their generic lottery.

- How could you let the Outkick store run out of XL size TNML t-shirts? Seems like that would be the size you'd always want on hand. Oh well. Hopefully the Large runs "big".

- I decided I'd rather have a "dead strip" along/under my 4 board fence (with chain link) than spend 2+ hours with the weedeater. I hit it a few times a year with generic RoundUp. If that's cheating I don't care.

- Anyone else get over eager to start their vegetable garden only to get wiped out by frost last weekend? Now I get to do it again this weekend.

Time to put on the 1/4 zip (it's still chilly in KY) and get mowing.

Kinsey: My Briggs & Stratton push mower lasted 15 years, and was still running, but I'd reached a point where I was ready for some better mulching features, which led to my Honda purchase. A neighbor picked up the mower in a trade (Mrs. Screencaps wanted a bike that this guy had), refurbished it a little bit and I assume flipped it on Marketplace.

As for the Bananas, Canoe Kirk won the lottery two years ago, I believe it was. Other than that, I can't think of any of my immediate friends who've won.

TNML shirts: I can't say for sure, but I think the store will see a refresh soon.

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And with that, I have to run. Screencaps the III plays in his first game of the season at 9 am and I'm not missing that one.

Let's go have a great weekend. I'll see you guys Monday.

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