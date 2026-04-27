Mom, shockingly with no medical background, told police she slapped her daughter to clear out an ear infection

A jury in Oklahoma didn’t buy a mom's story about slapping her teenage daughter in an attempt to clear the girl's ear infection. Now the mom of the year nominee, who I think it's safe to assume has no medical background, is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

The jury recommended a 60-year prison sentence last week for 41-year-old Lyndsay Spegal. If you're thinking that sounds like a long time behind bars for an attempted ear infection curing slap, you're right.

On top of the allegations of violence against her daughter, she was also growing psychedelic substances in her home, reports News On 6, which was located less than 300 feet from an elementary school.

Claremore woman found guilty for child abuse, drug charges near school

The case started last July when the Claremore Police received a tip about the teenager being slapped. Spegal's daughter told the investigators that her mother became violent when using drugs, including DMT.

After initially claiming she had slapped her daughter to clear an ear infection, Spegal told police that she did so because her daughter used profanity, but added that it had still helped with the ear infection.

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A warrant was served and officers reported that they found six jars of what they believed was DMT. They also found a grow box for psilocybin mushrooms, smoking devices, and seeds. Spegal, according to the arrest report the local outlet states, described DMT as "a gift from God and changes lives."

The daughter had testified during the trial about prior violent incidents with her mother, including one where her ear was bleeding because she was hit so hard. Spegal, who represented herself, tried to relay that her actions were out of love. The jury wasn’t buying it.

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The multiple other witnesses who testified against her had made a strong enough case. She's not a doctor nor is she a lawyer. It's highly unlikely that you can slap an ear infection out of someone and I'd bet it's equally unlikely that representing herself helped her cause any.

Spegal was found guilty on one count each of child abuse, child neglect and endeavoring to manufacture a controlled substance. According to Law & Crime, sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 30.