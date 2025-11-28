Sheriff slams law enforcement agencies for releasing illegal immigrant who allegedly hit Ohio nurse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio sheriff slammed fellow law enforcement agencies for previously releasing an illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history, after he allegedly crashed into an Ohio nurse while driving drunk, leaving her seriously injured.

Johen Perez-Ventura, 27, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, driving without a license and obstruction of justice, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Courtney Steinmetz, a nurse and volunteer cheerleading coach, was driving along Route 747 on Nov. 20, when she was allegedly hit head-on by Perez-Ventura in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Perez-Ventura was first captured crossing the Texas border in 2019, and deported back to Guatemala, according to Jones.

He returned to the U.S. at some point, and in 2023, was charged with assault in Cincinnati.

That same year, he was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Westchester, Jones said. Perez-Ventura was released after both arrests.

However, Perez-Ventura's criminal history didn't end there. In 2024, he was arrested twice for drunk driving, and released again.

"This low-life piece of s--- named Johen, who has been arrested [four times] for DUIs … he had alcohol in the car, had to be cut out of the car, [went] to the hospital," Jones said in a video post to the Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "You know who pays for that. We do. … It's not his first time. … He's used to this. He was just going to be in the wind. … Not this time. We waited and then [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] made the apprehension."

Jones said Perez-Ventura did not have a driver's license, speculating he may have shown fake IDs to officers at other agencies, and they let him go anyway.

"That's appalling in itself," the sheriff said. "They probably didn't want to send him to my jail because he would be deported. He [had] already been incarcerated at that point for DUI, assault, and he'd come across the border twice."

Perez-Ventura, using an interpreter, claimed he was not the driver because he was on probation for one of his prior offenses.

After the crash, Jones visited Steinmetz in the hospital and said he could tell she was in "serious pain," having suffered a spine injury, broken wrist and broken ankle.

"She's 27, living her dream, working at the hospital as an RN, saving people's lives. Now today, she's lying in the hospital," he said. "She's not even out of the bed yet. She's going to be out of work for quite some time. She'll probably have issues the rest of her life with her spine."

A GoFundMe was set up for Steinmetz, to help with medical bills, lost wages and her insurance deductible — since Perez-Ventura did not have insurance.

A family member wrote on the crowdfunding site that despite her injuries, Steinmetz still "hopes the opposing driver is doing OK despite the pain this has caused."

"He doesn't care. You look at his mug shot, he has a smirk on his face," Jones said. "I promise you, he won't be deported again … He's going to get a little taste of American prison. … He'll get a cell until he goes to prison, then he can get deported when he's a lot older. … This low-life is lying in my jail, getting three meals a day, whining and crying. [He] probably doesn't like the conditions, which they're a whole lot better than he deserves."

Jones added he will pursue additional charges against Perez-Ventura related to the crash, and investigate the businesses who allegedly sold him the alcohol, people he was drinking with, and people who sold or loaned him cars.

"I have no sympathy," Jones said. "If he had been deported and stayed deported the first time, we wouldn't be going through this."

Nearly half a dozen illegal immigrants, with charges ranging from sex crimes and assault to DUI and drugs offenses, have recently been arrested in Butler County, according to the sheriff.

