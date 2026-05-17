Megan Fox plays with fire for her birthday, model Kaelee Rene is back on the golf course & Ngannou is back

Megan Fox is 40

Did I watch the Netflix MMA event on Saturday night? Not all of it. I did tune in for the three main event fights and I'll get to that in a minute. I was more impressed with how Megan Fox handled turning 40.

So, I'm going to get this week's Sunday Screencaps started with that. Megan didn’t even hint at a mid-life crisis. She didn’t go big Hollywood on her millions of followers either.

She handled turning the big 4-0 like any normal person would, with a few scantily clad pictures with what appears to be a lit match in her mouth at times. That's right, a birthday shoot of her playing with fire.

Say what you want, but even after all these years, Megan Fox is still just like the rest of us. That's impressive. She's somehow managed to keep herself grounded. But that doesn't mean she doesn’t have a message to pass along. Of course, she does.

She wrote in the caption of her very special birthday photo shoot, which isn’t embeddable and can be seen here, "i desire the things which will destroy me in the end."

Pause right here for a second. Take a moment. For those who haven’t already done so, grab something to write with and jot that down. We don’t get many birthday messages as profound as that one. Happy 40th, Megan.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The Netflix MMA extravaganza took place

Now that we've properly recognized Megan Fox's birthday, we can get to the three main events Netflix put together on Saturday night with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. I know you'll be shocked to hear this, but it was a ton of hype and fights that failed to live up to that hype.

It started with Frances Ngannou stepping back into the cage for an MMA fight, something he hadn’t done since 2024. That was the hype surrounding this fight, because he was fighting a tomato can. Granted, I'm what you might consider a casual MMA fan, but I've never heard of Philipe Lins.

The fight went as most expected it would. Ngannou ate a couple of shots before knocking the tomato can out cold. That's what he does. Don't get me wrong, everyone loves a good knockout.

Next up was the Mike Perry and Nate Diaz fight. If you've ever seen Diaz fight you know he can eat an insane amount of punches and still move forward. He's a zombie.

This fight, like the Ngannou one, didn’t go the distance and it didn’t deliver. Perry turned Diaz, first into a zombie, then a punching bag. The fight was stopped after a couple of rounds due to cuts to the punching bag.

The mumbling back and forth in the cage after the fight was the true highlight of the fight.

Then there was the "historic" disappointment, I mean matchup, to end the night. Finally, after all these years, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano were going to fight.

Technically, that took place on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. There were more hugs after the fight between the two than punches landed, and, in total, far more time clocked during those hugs than the fight itself.

Carano lasted one second for every year since her last fight. Rousey took her down, got on top, landed a few punches and submitted Carano with an armbar. All of that took a total of 17 seconds.

All in all, it was probably a pretty big night for Netflix. Maybe next time they can, at the very least, get Ngannou an actual opponent.

Correction!

- Jim T. in San Diego writes:

So I misread the SDSU baseball press release last week! The Mountain West continued play this weekend (the Aztecs clinched a berth in the MWC conference postseason tournament by beating San Jose State Friday night), but still has one more week to go.

Point Loma Nazarene - home of the most scenic ballpark in America! - swept their conference tourney - in a few hours we'll learn if they're hosting the Division II regionals again this year as they did a few years ago on their run to the Div. II CWS in Cary, N.C. Up in North County, Cal State San Marcos lost in their conference championship game. We'll also find out if they get an invite to the Div. II playoffs this evening.

UCSD also has yet another weekend left - against the always tough Cal State Fullerton.

So college baseball in San Diego had a pretty good season overall.

But we're spoiled here, because within a three-hour drive, we have everything from nationally ranked UCLA, powerhouse USC, and competitive Div. I programs at UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, and UC Riverside. Throw in a half-dozen Div. II schools in the L.A. - Orange County - Inland Empire area, an equal number of Div. III schools, and even a handful of NAIA schools, and January-May is a great time for baseball in SoCal.

SeanJo

Hey Jim, thanks for reaching back out and thanks for the clarification. But I think, whether you misread a press release or not, the fact remains that January through May is a great time for baseball in SoCal. Being able to drive around and catch so much action at that level sounds great.

Why??

- Eric writes:

These types of pictures are necessary?? I mean, if I wanted to know that someone was eating a burger and potato salad, i’d open a facebook account..

SeanJo

Whenever a grill is fired up, especially during grilling season, I want to see that meat and I'm going to post that meat. That's why.

Mother’s Day meat

- Bob writes:

Hey Sean, first time sharing. I love your take on all content. Always keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Bob gets it! Thanks for sending this in and keep the meat coming. I want to see it, even if it confuses Eric.

I have a new No. 1 fan

- Gregory writes:

Your reporting skills absolutely suck!!!

Baby backs and chicken

- Homebrew Bill sends:

##########

That's it for this Sunday. Don't let the haters win. Keep throwing the meat on grill and keep sending it my way. I want to see your meat. The inbox is open.

Send your meat and anything else my way at sean.joseph@outkick.com . Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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