Looksmaxxer Clavicular gets brutally framemogged by unlikely source during court appearance

Internet influencer Clavicular, who gained fame for popularizing the "looksmaxxing" movement (don't ask), has been making quite a name for himself as of late.

Late last year, Clavicular (real name Braden Eric Peters) went viral for claiming "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was "mid" looking while speaking to Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles.

Since then, it's been a wild six months for the internet's favorite looksmaxxer, including overdosing on a live stream and taking a fateful trip down to the Sunshine State to harass the wildlife of the Florida Everglades.

It was that vacation down to my home state that landed ol' Clavy in some hot water, legally speaking, as he was charged with a misdemeanor after repeatedly shooting an alligator on camera back in March.

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The video made the rounds on social media, and the folks at the Florida Wildlife Commission were none too pleased.

The hearing for that case took place on Friday in South Florida, and Clavicular (along with another influencer) rolled into court likely thinking he was going to stunt on everyone with his symmetric features and sharp jawline.

What he likely wasn't expecting was to get brutally framemogged by an absolute CHAD of a judge.

Good Lord! Is someone punking Clavicular?

That judge looks like if Jon Hamm and GigaChad had a baby.

Clavicular's cortisol levels were probably spiking through the roof the minute he saw the judge presiding over his case.

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He likely didn't even hear the verdict. He was probably too focused on the fact that he just got beat at his own game by a guy in a black robe.

The internet absolutely let Clavicular have it, ridiculing the influencer with a barrage of memes.

You absolutely have to feel for the kid in this situation.

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This would be like if a local guitar hero showed up to a gig and Eddie Van Halen was the opening act.

In all seriousness, Clavicular is the gift that keeps on giving.

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Everything he does yields unintentional hilarity.

Here's hoping our dear looksmaxxer is around for the long haul. I'll always have something to write about as long as he is on the scene.