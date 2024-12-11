SUV driver's joyride on New York railroad tracks ends in fiery wreck: police

A New York City man allegedly took his SUV on an intoxicated joyride along train tracks that ended with the vehicle catching fire, police said.

Basilio Hidalgo, 40, was arrested and charged after he drove an SUV onto the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and caused a fiery scene after the vehicle's tires caught fire at around 4:52 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department said in a release.

Photos of the crash aftermath showed Hidalgo's SUV being lifted with a crane from the train tracks.

The MTAPD said Hidalgo drove approximately "half a mile east" on the tracks before stopping after two tires of the vehicle became "severely damaged" and ignited.

"Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department officers observed a black Honda sport utility vehicle stopped on the Main Line tracks of the LIRR between Bellerose and Floral Park Stations," MTAPD said.

"Detectives determined the alleged suspect drove onto the LIRR Main Line tracks from grade level, west of the Elmont-UBS Arena station."

The driver eventually stopped "just east of the Bellerose Station" as the fire started.

In a viral video of the incident, the SUV is seen careening across the tracks.

The incident caused "significant damage to the third rail and other track infrastructure," police said.

Police said Hildago was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Hidalgo was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal trespassing and driving while intoxicated.