Fleeing Wisconsin driver gets airborne and jumps car over another car during high-speed chase

Footage from a high-speed chase in Wisconsin earlier this month shows the fleeing driver going airborne and jumping his car over another. We're talking full 'Dukes of Hazzard' style.

It's one of the most insane dashcam videos you'll ever see. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released the now-viral footage of the arrest, which took place on Saturday morning, May 9.

FOX 6 reports that the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a car, then called for backup because of an active felony warrant. As a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy and another trooper arrived, the driver took off.

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A high-speed pursuit began and eventually came to an end when the driver lost control, went into a ditch, then up the embankment. This is where the car flies over another car.

The fleeing driver's car not only flew over the other car, it went all the way over the road and ended up in a field on the other side.

Remarkably, Dewayne Stokes, 44, identified by police as the driver, wasn’t ready to give up. He got out of the vehicle and had to be Tased before being taken into custody.

The pursuit had come to an end after four and a half miles, a tiny bit of which was covered through the air. Stokes was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

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He was charged with seven counts, including first-degree reckless endangering safety and two counts of eluding an officer. His cash bond was set at $25,000, and he's due back in court on June 24, according to court documents.

Stokes was out on bond at the time of his car flight for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, FOX 6 added. He had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court. He didn’t know it at the time, how could he have, but that decision was going to put him on a path to fly a car over another car.

Everything happens for a reason.