OutKick

Nothing to see here: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex's bridesmaid are just friends

Eyewitnesses at the Professional Bull Riders event in Fort Worth told TMZ the two looked like more than just friends

By Sean Joseph OutKick
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Sometimes a relationship leads to marriage. Sometimes those marriages end in divorce. Sometimes a relationship comes to an end well before talk of marriage. In some cases, relationships come to an end during a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

In even fewer cases, a couple of months after the breakup during the joint bachelor and bachelorette party, the groom-to-be is spotted out at a professional bull riding event with one of his ex's would-be bridesmaids.

Trust me, it happens. Dak Prescott is one example of the few times a groom-to-be will be spotted out with a would-be bridesmaid after calling it quits a month before the wedding in the Bahamas.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos standing together at NFL Honors event in San Francisco

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 5, 2026. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

But this isn’t what you think it is, nor is it what the eyewitnesses think they saw and relayed to TMZ. The Cowboys quarterback hanging out with his ex Sarah Jane Ramos' bridesmaid is nothing. They're just friends, according to Dak.

There is video and picture evidence from the Professional Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas, that shows the two were in attendance. There's also an eyewitness account that, according to TMZ, says "they looked a little more than just friends."

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TMZ followed up the eyewitness account by placing a call to the would-be bridesmaid for comment. She ended up giving the phone to Dak, who said that the two were not dating.

"He told us they're not dating ... the two have been friends for years, and there's nothing going on between them -- end of story," the outlet reported. "The two have known each other since their days at Mississippi State University where they overlapped briefly."

Dak Prescott standing on field during NFL Pro Bowl team practice in San Francisco

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during a Pro Bowl team practice at Moscone Center South in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2026. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

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Come on. These eyewitnesses obviously don't have any clue what they were actually witnessing. It was just the quarterback of America's team hanging out at a bull riding event with his buddy, who just so happens to be one of his ex's would-be bridesmaids.

That's it. There's nothing more to see here. Can't a guy hang out with his friends?

Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

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