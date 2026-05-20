Vanderbilt pitcher screams at batter like a maniac, gets hit with instant karma one pitch later

It’s that time of year, boys and girls. We’re on the doorstep of the College World Series, otherwise known as the most underrated tournament of the year.

We always hype up March Madness, and for good reason. Obviously, that’s the GOAT. I get it. I watch it. I enjoy it.

But I’ve long said that college baseball deserves some more shine. ESPN owns all the rights, and completely buries it for 11 months out of the year until June rolls around. It’s disgusting. It’s a disservice to the fans, to the players, and to the schools.

I’m not here to rag on ESPN, though, although I’d very much like to continue. Nope. Instead, I’d like to head on out to the SEC Tournament, where Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell got the biggest dose of karma in the history of sports during Tuesday’s opener against Kentucky.

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I realize that may sound hyperbolic, but … yeah, I’m not exaggerating.

Take a look:

The Baseball Gods never take a game off

My God. Amazing. This Connor Fennell is cooked. He may never recover from that. It’s one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen on a pitching mound, and I once played for the worst D-III college baseball team in the country.

Yelling, "You’re f----ing mine, let’s go!" after throwing an 89 MPH fastball is truly barbaric behavior. Do you need how slow 89 is in 2026? It was slow when I last played a DECADE ago.

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If you’re not hitting triple-digits every other pitch nowadays, you’re considered slow. That’s how out of control the arms have gotten in today’s game.

And this guy is pumping … 89? And YELLING about it? Goodness gracious. The next pitch was obviously going to get sent to the moon, and it was. The Baseball Gods are fickle. They are unforgiving. They don’t miss a thing.

Oh, you think you’re gonna sneak one by just because you’re playing an SEC tournament opener against Kentucky in the middle of a work day? Think again, pal. The Gods were locked in on this one, and they made sure Connor Fennell was properly dealt with.

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Fennell, by the way, is 4-2 this season with a 4.96 ERA. Again, I’m all for being cocky on the mound. I like my pitcher having some swag. Be confident. Be bold. I get it.

But when your ERA is hovering around five and you’re topping out at 89? Eh. Maybe don’t declare that the batter is yours after one check swing. Just a thought.

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Anyway, all’s well that ends well for Fennell and Vandy, which scored seven unanswered runs and advanced to a date with Florida in the next round.

June Madness is almost here!