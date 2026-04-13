Popular vacation hot spots slap limits on tourist rentals, driving and more to protect 'stunning' spaces

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Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca — three of Spain's most popular Mediterranean destinations — are among the top spots in Europe dealing with overtourism issues, as officials consider introducing hard limits on visitor numbers and putting other restrictions in place.

The Balearic Islands have seen a surge in tourism, with over 19 million visitors in 2025. That intensifies pressure on housing, infrastructure and the environment, Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

In response, there have been calls by politicians for a formal cap on arrivals — potentially limiting annual visitor numbers to around 17.8 million, roughly in line with 2023 levels — to stop further growth and ease the strain on locals, according to the website YorkshireLive.

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"Social media has made it way easier for people to discover places that used to fly under the radar," Jordi Lippe-McGraw, a New York-based travel expert and influencer, told Fox News Digital.

"You used to have to read about places in a magazine or see them on a travel show. Now it’s all instant," she added. "When something looks beautiful or unique, it spreads fast — especially on Instagram or TikTok."

"Places that might have been more hidden before can suddenly become must-visit spots," she added.

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The Balearic Islands welcomed millions of visitors in 2025, with Mallorca accounting for around 13.5 million.

Ibiza draws roughly more than 3 million annually, while Menorca visitors remain under one million, according to numerous sources.

Cruise ships add pressure, according to reports. They bring more than a million additional visitors each year, often not included in headline figures — with thousands arriving at once in ports like Palma and Ibiza Town, TravelPulse reported.

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The clash with residents is especially noticeable in Mallorca, where thousands took to the streets in June 2025 to protest the growth of tourism on the island, as Fox News Digital reported at the time.

At the time, demonstrators marched with signs saying, "One more tourist, one less resident."

Authorities are maintaining strict caps on tourist accommodations and cracking down on illegal rentals, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

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Ibiza has faced significant congestion on roads and in natural spaces.

The island started limiting the number of vehicles during peak season, Time Out reported.

"Ibiza has always been well-known for music, but social media has made Ibiza mainstream. Fifteen years ago, you would rarely see Americans on the island," J.Q. Louise, a Boston-based travel influencer and writer, told Fox News Digital.

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The blogger, who has visited Ibiza several times, said tourists are drawn to the destination for many reasons.

"Once a place goes viral, it can get flooded with visitors really quickly."

"Ibiza is a stunning island," Louise said.

"There are gorgeous untouched beaches, breathtaking scenery and a rich local food and wine scene."

Menorca is trying to avoid the same breaking point.

Often marketed as a quieter alternative than its neighbors, the island has implemented limits on tourists, according to GOB Menorca, a nonprofit environmental organization.

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"Once a place goes viral, it can get flooded with visitors really quickly. There’s kind of a fine line. It’s great that people want to explore new places, but those places aren’t always set up to handle that kind of attention," Lippe-McGraw said.

"That’s when you start to see overcrowding, higher costs for locals and more pressure on the area overall."