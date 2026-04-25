Ella Langley surprises Stagecoach crowd by bringing out Theo Von instead of expected Morgan Wallen

The 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival is taking place this weekend in Indio, Calif., bringing together country music's biggest fans at what sure looks to my eyes like Coachella with a cowboy hat.

Oh, and also Post Malone is headlining. Nothing wrong with that, it just seems out of place.

Anyway, one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend belonged to Ella Langley.

The country songstress has become a massive star (and a certified OutKick fan-favorite), and so a lot of people were looking forward to her debut at the festival.

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That came late Friday afternoon, and Langley had a trick up her sleeve.

The prevailing thought was that she'd bring out a special guest, but that the guest would be country megastar Morgan Wallen, who would join her for her new tune "I Can’t Love You Anymore," in which he is featured.

However, according to Rolling Stone, she threw the crowd a changeup by going into her song "You Look Like You Love Me," which originally featured country singer Riley Green.

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Not this time, though.

Instead, comedian and podcaster — complete with a cowboy hat — Theo Von came out onstage to join her.

It sure seemed to me like the crowd absolutely ate that up.

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Langley was a guest on Von's podcast recently, and maybe that's when they cooked this up.

Plus, this seems to be the move into the social media era. You do a set at a festival, you bring someone up on-stage with you, and the internet goes nuts over it.

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We saw this from Sabrina Carpenter at the aforementioned Coachella, where she had Will Ferrell doing bits, Madonna singing with her and Susan Sarandon doing... whatever it was she did, I honestly can't remember.

But that was a really cool moment, and I get the sense we can expect more of that from Langley in the years to come.