From mobster to cartoon mutt: Five of the saddest tv deaths that still hit hard to this day

"You probably don't even hear it when it happens, right?"

These haunting words were uttered by gentle gangster Bobby Bacala 19 years ago during the sixth and final season of the HBO mob drama "The Sopranos" when discussing how a wise guy usually meets his unceremonious end.

Just a few short episodes later, and everyone's favorite manicotti-obsessed soldier would find himself in a pool of his own blood on the floor of a model train store.

Bacala isn't the only death that gripped television audiences when it happened, though.

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Here are five characters who met an untimely demise during the run of their respective TV shows, and how their deaths still impact fans to this day.

Also, this may be obvious, but spoilers ahead.

5. Shireen Baratheon (Game of Thrones)

This one was hard to watch even as a 20-something single guy, but now that I have a child of my own, it's a literal knife to the heart.

Shireen Baratheon is the daughter of hopeful king Stannis Baratheon, and for the majority of her three-season run, she is one of the purest characters on a show full of absolute scoundrels.

It's what makes her death all the more shocking and heartbreaking when Stannis, drunk with power and desperate to claim the throne, is convinced by religious zealot Melisandre to sacrifice his daughter to The Lord of The Light to help him win a war.

And we aren't talking a poison drink or clean beheading here. This is a gruesome death where Shireen is burned at the stake.

What makes the scene even more gut-wrenching is seeing how much Shireen adores and trusts her father throughout the show, only to be cast aside like a pawn in his quest for power.

As she screams, Stannis can only watch in horror, likely realizing what he has just done, but Melisandre looks on, completely unfazed.

Tough to watch, if we are being honest.

4. Stephen Bartowski (Chuck)

Okay, this one might be a little self-indulgent, since many of you likely haven't seen "Chuck", and it just so happens to be my favorite show, but hopefully you'll check it out after reading this.

Anyway, in the show, the titular Chuck Bartowski downloads a government supercomputer (codename: Intersect) into his brain, and the CIA and NSA launch a joint operation to keep him out of harm's way while they try to wipe his memory of all the classified information he has access to.

As it turns out, Chuck's father Stephen (played by Scott Bakula) invented the Intersect, and is the only one who knows how to remove it, but has been on the run since Chuck and his sister, Ellie, were kids.

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When Stephen shows back up in Chuck and Ellie's life, things are awkward at first, with Chuck and his father not knowing each other's secret, but after the cat gets out of the bag, they bond over their shared circumstance.

Stephen becomes an integral character for the two seasons he is on the show, until a rogue agent kills him in cold blood to make sure the Intersect is never recreated.

The scene is set in slow motion and causes Chuck to have a mental breakdown, knowing that he finally had a chance to catch up with his dad after all those lost years, only to have it snatched away from him.

Chuck breaking the news to Ellie afterwards is equally heartbreaking, as any closure the two siblings were looking for was snuffed out in a subway station for no good reason.

3. Henry Blake (M*A*S*H*)

The show M*A*S*H* dealt with some pretty heavy topics (namely the Korean War), but did so with a touch of comedy to keep things light.

There's a reason the show ran for 11 seasons, as it was one of the most popular TV programs of the '70s, and part of its charm was how it would deftly dance between drama and comedy.

The ensemble cast of characters, all medics in a MASH unit during wartime, endeared themselves to audiences everywhere, and none were more lovable than Henry Blake.

All Blake ever wanted was to return to his home of Illinois to see his wife and kids, and in season three, he was granted his wish.

The episode, "Abyssinia, Henry," is played as a lighthearted farewell party for Blake, all up until the moment his plane takes off.

As the rest of the crew is performing surgery, Radar O'Reilly saunters into the room and delivers the now-infamous line: "Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake's plane was shot down over the Sea of Japan. It spun in. There were no survivors."

The music cuts, and the stunned crew members are left no choice but to continue their operation with tears in their eyes as they mourn their fallen friend before fading to black.

What makes this scene even more impactful is that the actors' reactions were genuine; they had no idea Blake would be killed off, and Radar's line is the first time they learned of his fate.

It's one of the most iconic scenes in television history and anyone who was around for it back in 1975 still gets choked up rewatching that scene to this day.

2. Bobby Bacala (The Sopranos)

You knew he would find his way on here, considering he met his end 19 years ago this week.

Bobby Baccalieri, better known as Bobby Bacala, wasn't like all the other mobsters of "The Sopranos".

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He was a sensitive, caring individual. A devoted father and husband who didn't even keep a "goomar" on the side like the rest of his mob brethren.

Hell, Bacala didn't even claim his first victim until the last season of the show, which is a big reason why the shy, gentle giant was a fan favorite.

But, by season six, with war erupting between New Jersey and New York, no one on the show was safe, not even Bacala, who had gone from Junior Soprano's driver in season two all the way to Tony's third-in-command.

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With that power came a target on his back, though, and when New York boss Phil Leotardo ordered his crew to decapitate the head of the New Jersey snake, that meant Bacala was on the chopping block.

What makes Bobby's death heartbreaking is where and how it all goes down.

His love for model trains leads him to a hobby shop, where he purchases the illustrious "Blue Comet," which the episode is named after.

As the cashier bags his prized locomotive, he tells Bobby that his son "will love it."

Just then, a pair of gunmen enter the store, unload their magazines into Bobby's chest, and walk out without a word.

What makes Bobby's death even sadder are his final words, claiming that his son doesn't share his same love for model trains.

It's heartbreaking to know that Bobby Bacala's final thoughts before his untimely death are about how he and his son don't share the same hobbies anymore.

It's something every parent can relate to, and although we can't also relate to being gunned down in a mob war, it gives Bobby's death that extra sentimental edge.

"You probably don't even hear it when it happens, right?"

1. Seymour Asses (Futurama)

I don't care that this was an adult cartoon comedy show, I defy anyone to find me a sadder death in television history than this one.

"Futurama" follows the exploitsfollows the exploits of Philip J. Fry as he navigates the 31st century after being accidentally cryogenically frozen a millennium ago.

In one episode, Fry remembers an old neighborhood dog that used to hang out with him while he delivered pizzas, and the whole 22 minutes of it is dedicated to flashbacks about the pup he affectionately named Seymour Asses.

The entire episode is played as a fun buddy comedy about the exploits of Fry and Seymour back in 1999, only for the final few minutes to hit like an emotional ton of bricks.

Professor Farnsworth, a scientist and distant relative of Fry's in the future, offers to reanimate the calcified remains of Seymour so that Fry can have his old dog back.

He thinks on it for a moment and then passes, opining that Seymour probably lived a long and happy life without him.

As he finishes his thought, we cut to one final flashback of Seymour waiting outside the pizza parlor after Fry is cryogenically frozen.

The years pass and the world changes around him, including the closing of the pizza parlor, but Seymour waits on the street corner in vain for his buddy to return before finally lying his head down years later and passing on.

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Although Fry never knew it, Seymour never forgot about him.

Maybe it's because I just recently lost a dog of my own, but this episode absolutely crushes me every time I watch it, so much so that I can't even write about it without getting misty-eyed.

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If you're ever in the mood for some tears, this Futurama episode will render you an emotional wreck.

Don't say I didn't warn you.