Model Penny Lane's work on the SI Swimsuit runway last weekend still has the internet talking

To nobody’s surprise in the OutKick Culture Department, Penny Lane has officially become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit superstar thanks to a runway walk Kate Upton would be proud of.

The 31-year-old model’s work on the brand’s Miami Swim Week runway last weekend still has the internet talking. Her viral strut and subsequent bounce were reposted on Twitter and is approaching 20 million views in just a couple of days. See that video here, if you'd like.

It’s those kinds of numbers that have lifted Penny from just another SI Swimsuit veteran with three appearances in a row under her string bikini to another level. The long hours of perfecting her runway walk have paid off.

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She made her childhood dream come true and much more, and people have taken note. Here are some of the reactions to her viral work on the runway:

Finally. Penny Lane out here reminding everybody what a real Swim Week walk looks like. Natural beauty still hits different. Bring this back full time.

Three cheers for the double

Show stealer……

the jiggle physics was malfunctioning that day

Men aren’t commenting because they’re too busy bookmarking for later.

So the country is finally returning to normal?

Maybe it’s just because I’m Gen X, but that’s a model. Thin yet curvy. Doesn’t have a loaded diaper ass. Refreshing.

She's got more bounce than my truck hitting a pothole.

Oh, thought it was an ad for Jell-O

Finally a real model with confidence and curves who actually looks good. This is what Swim Week should be like. She killed it.

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The incredible amount of views and the response from social media wasn’t the only seal of approval Penny Lane received. Other models were more than happy to give her some flowers.

The Cavinder Twins, who had themselves a weekend in their own right talking boob jobs and adding a triplet , put her in a "twin sandwich" and gave her another viral run on TikTok.

Yet another sign of her ascendance to superstardom. You have to imagine that there will be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in the not-too-distant future with Penny Lane on the cover.

It's only a matter of time, right?

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