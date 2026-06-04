Waka Flocka Flame picks Trump over Kamala Harris, compares choice to Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James

President Trump’s flock of supporters features one very famous rapper: Waka Flocka Flame.

For millennials who spent the 2010s blasting "No Hands," Waka Flocka is a rap legend.

As the first-ever rapper to guest on OutKick’s "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," Flocka kept it 100 percent real with Tomi in a no-holds-barred interview.

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Before discussing Trump, Lahren asked Waka about the backlash some artists face for expressing conservative views.

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"You think the way they turned on Nicki Minaj? I guess she came out, she did some things with President Trump. She supports the president," Lahren said.

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"Her main thing that got her into it is supporting the Christians in Nigeria who were being murdered and slaughtered, and that kind of got her into it. She did a couple of events. She introduced the president and then it seemed, well at least Jay-Z now and then others, they want her canceled.

"Nicki Minaj in the genre has been a huge influence on female rappers."

Lahren then asked Waka about Trump.

"I support him over Kamala Harris 100 percent. Why is that? Because of her. S---, he's better, in my opinion," Waka declared before comparing it to Kobe Bryant versus LeBron James.

"Just like I supported Kobe Bryant over LeBron, because hey, Kobe Bryant's a better basketball player to me, but LeBron's the best right now. That's just, that's what it is."

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However, Waka quickly clarified that his endorsement doesn't mean he's drinking the political Kool-Aid.

"Now when people use the word support, that mean you stand for everything a one stand for, and that ain't what it is."

"So you didn't vote for Donald Trump?" Tomi asked.

"I never vote for nobody, s---. Never in my life voted," Waka shot back. "Where I'm from, man, we call it the hood, the trenches, the ghetto. Votes don't matter for people like us. They never did, and never will."

"The only thing I learned from Trump was how to delegate my capital and how to structure my business," the rapper admitted.

When Lahren asked, "You weren't a fan of Kamala, though?" Waka didn't hesitate.

"Hell no," he responded.

Waka also discussed preparing to welcome his first biological son and the responsibility that comes with fatherhood.

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The gravity of the situation isn't lost on the rap star, though he's taking it one day at a time.

"Another human is gonna be in the house and I got a strong responsibility," Waka said before adding: "Nothing is real to me till it's real."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela