Ella Langley has the internet buzzing after her black outfit and performance at CMA Fest in Nashville

Ella Langley put on a show Thursday night at CMA Fest.

As our loyal readers know, Langley is one of the few true superstars in the world of country music. Anyone who says something different has no idea what they're talking about.

She's built an incredible career that recently included absolutely dominating at the ACM Awards with seven awards.

Now, she's run off and done it again!

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH SPICY SWIMSUIT PHOTO

Ella Langley goes viral with CMA Fest performance.

Langley performed Thursday night in Nashville at CMA Fest, and she has the internet buzzing after the fact. She rocked a black outfit that immediately spun up plenty of attention.

She also did it while performing "Here for the Party" with Gretchen Wilson.

You can check out the video shared by Whiskey Riff below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

COUNTRY STAR ELLA LANGLEY SAYS 'VERY SCARY' ALABAMA CHURCH HAUNTED HOUSE LED TO HER GETTING 'SAVED AGAIN'

The incredibly talented singer also went viral for her performance of her mega-hit song "Choosin' Texas," which has been dominating the charts and the industry since its release.

It's always great to watch someone blow up in the music industry when they're actually unique and interesting. The days of pop country are dead, and that's good news for everyone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Langley is the face of a new era, and she's perfectly built to lead country music forward. She's also incredibly authentic. The "Nicotine" singer is very open about her faith and Christian beliefs.

You love to see it! Let me know what you think of Langley's incredible rise and career at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.