Smokin' Charley Hull gets off to a fast start at U.S. Women's Open before fading, Stephen A weight loss & MEAT

Welcome in to another edition of Friday Screencaps where I address my 16th wedding anniversary with Mrs. Screencaps and we check in with Smokin' Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open to see if she's returned to smoking cigs at a tournament as the pressure mounts.

First, I would be a complete moron if I didn't mention the anniversary thing. Last week, Mrs. Screencaps and I started to build a plan for the evening and where we might want to go to dinner with our boys. Then, she took a look at the GameChanger app and realized Screencaps the III has a 6 p.m. first pitch this evening.

So much for that plan. Now we'll be lucky to get home at 8:30. Such is life. This is what you older Gen Zs and Millennials have to look forward to.

I think the new plan might be to pivot the dinner to Saturday and maybe we'll go buy some new rocks. That's the stage of life we're at. Special moments are spent picking out hardscaping. The elite suburban wives might think that's ridiculous, but I guarantee Mrs. Screencaps will be up for it.

SMOKIN' CHARLEY HULL IS BACK TO PROMOTING NICOTINE AFTER GIVING UP THE CIGS, METS BOOTH MESS & STEAK TACOS!

Let's quickly pivot to SPORTS and Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club where Charley Hull got off to a fast start before falling back a bit in her first round. Why is Hull worth mentioning this morning? It was two years ago when Hull went viral for smoking cigs at the 2024 U.S. Open. For many of us, that was our introduction to Hull.

In 2025, she took a bet that she would never smoke again and here we are through one round at Riviera and there's no evidence she's broken her promise to stay away from the Marlboro Lights. Good for Charley, bad for Screencaps. When Charley was smoking away on the course, readers were completely fascinated.

She's +2 heading into her Friday round.

DANICA PATRICK IMPRESSES THE MAHA CROWD BY TAKING UP TENNIS AS HER NEWEST FITNESS WORKOUT, BAT DOGS & MEAT!

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Here's what you get for $700/round in Cabo

– LA Don writes: Ok sir, I am finally back home… got back Sunday ngt from Cabo, all to turn around Monday morning to catch a flight out to Denver for a speaking engagement I was asked to be a part of, now back home in So Cal, ready to share my $700 golf excursion (actually $1300 all in)…

Okay, so here’s the scoop for our Outkick golfers:

I’m a bit better than your average golfer, with a handicap of about 12. I absolutely love beautiful courses. In my opinion, there’s nothing better than waking up early, feeling the sunrise on your back, enjoying a good cup of coffee, lighting up a 1964 Anniversary Padrón cigar, and all while playing a fantastic course. Recently, I was invited to a destination wedding in Cabo. The location was the Montage Los Cabos, and I had heard about their semi-private (members and hotel guests only) course, Montage, called Twin Dolphin. A couple of friends had played it and said it was nice. So, once we booked our room, I booked a round with three other players who were also attending the wedding. We all decided we wanted to try this course, and I made reservations and was pleased to get a great morning slot for the four of us this past week. Although I didn’t pay much attention to it at the time of booking, I didn’t realize we had booked a round that charges $700 green fees per player.

When I saw that price, I thought, "What in the world does this course offer to charge us more than Pebble Beach charges (Pebble is now about $695 a round). Being from So Cal, I’ve played about every course worth playing in California, AZ, NV and OR (both private and public course). So, I’m well-versed in what a quality course is. Still, I kept wondering what this Freddie Couples course offers to charge such an insane amount?"

Well, here’s my take in a nutshell…

The course is lovely, but it doesn’t quite match the price tag. Cabo del Sol (Ocean Course) was much better, and it even has holes that play by and over the ocean! Cabo del Sol (Ocean Course, not Desert Course) has since also become semi-private and is now called ‘The Cove Club’ (members and resort patrons of the four seasons can play it) I really miss that Jack Nicklaus course; it was truly epic until they removed their signature hole, as you literally would hit over the ocean onto an almost island green (par 3, 17th hole). Now, it’s a resort pool for the Four Seasons and Cabo del Sol residents. I think that was a terrible decision, actually criminal. But hey, thats business.

Okay, back to Twin Dolphin… The course is pretty, but it’s a bit far from the ocean. The layout is nice, but the greens had some kind of turf disease/fungal issues. They played true, but the optics weren’t good. Thankfully, we had caddies because it was hard to find the tee boxes, and there were lots of blind spots, and ‘no idea what happens around that dog leg right’ issues. So, after spending almost $1300 in 4.5 hours (green fees, food/beverage, shirt/hat, cigars), I have to say that while it wasn’t a complete waste of money, it was way too much for the course. I’m not sure the course will survive charging these fees in the long run. But, why not when you have gringos like me coming down willing to spend that kind of money? More power to Freddie Couples and his Mexican counterparts!

Bottom line here… The course is lovely, but it’s definitely not worth $700. You can play a better course like Chileno Bay (another semi-private at around $500 a round) or Tiger Woods course, Diamanté (another private and about $550 a round). Also, Quivira Golf Club is gorgeous, about $400 a round… but when it comes to public courses in Cabo, ‘La Puerto’ Los Cabos is hands down my favorite. It offers 3 nine-hole courses and just gorgeous playing through the hills, down to the beach… all for about $350 a round.

Do you have a story to share about errant tee shots that hit trucks or people on the golf course? I want to hear them

– Larry S. says: I saw your article today and want to tell you about 53 years ago, when I was about 15, I was in a foursome with 3 other teenagers. One of the teens hit a shot wild right that went through some trees toward the road that was along the hole. A couple minutes later a man emerged through the trees. He was about 5'2", 250 pounds and very angry. The golf ball went though the window of his truck, which was rolled down, and hit him in the cheek.

ARE PEOPLE WHO PARK ON STREETS FACING THE WRONG WAY THE WORST PEOPLE ON EARTH?

And he thought we'd done it on purpose. I thought he was gonna kill the kid that hit it. I had my 4-iron out in my hand in case we needed to fight the guy. And back then we didn't have cell phone to call the pro shop or cops.

We finally got him calmed down and to understand we didn't do it on purpose.

Thermostats and AI

– Reagan B. tells us: I live in a very humid and hot part of the country, so I have a 1.6 gallon dehumidifier that I run full time positioned right in front of my air return. It saves me 50-100 a month on my power bill and makes the house much more comfortable and since the HVAC runs much less, it also saves on the wear and tear of the unit. For reference purposes, I pull out 3+ gallons of water a day on 4100 sqft. Yes, I have to empty it twice and sometimes even 3 times a day during the most humid times, but it is well worth it to me. Because the air it blows out is hotter than the ambient temperature and it is positioned under my thermostat, the rest of the house is 5-6 degrees cooler than what the thermostat registers. For those worried about, or already facing, power companies changing their thermostats, this is a way to keep your house much cooler than what the thermostat registers while also saving money and staying more comfortable.

Regarding AI, I use it quite a bit for my projects and I have found it to be both helpful and very, very wrong on the same projects. I recently built a thin floating type shelf in our laundry room and not only did it get the load path wrong, when I questioned it, it got the fundamental physics wrong (ie it said a member was supporting compression/tension when it was clearly shear forces). A very useful tool, but still prone to potentially catastrophic errors (if I had used it's structural recommendation, the shelf would have collapsed as soon as I put a load on it).

– Tom T. emails: No, I do not allow any other humans to control my thermostat. I had to get a new AC unit a couple of years ago. The installer offered to put a new, digital thermostat in. I thought about it, then said "no, thanks, this one still works pretty well" .

– Cindy F. in Kansas checks in: Like you, I set the A/C at 69 degrees. I keep the heat at 62-65.

Shouldn't the electric company give me credits for saving energy during the cold months then use them to subsidize my higher energy use during the summer. It seems to me they are happily accepting the savings from the lower heat usage in the cold months. They'll tell you they are using the lower usage to help people who can't afford heat in the winter. You know darn well they turn around and sell the 'extra' electricity, most likely at an inflated rate. Am I right?

– Dean in Fond du Lac, WI checks in: I had the option offered years ago by my power utility to have a "smart thermostat" installed to save me money during times of high energy usage. I read their spiel and realized that this gave the utility the ability to control my thermostat any time that they wanted without me having a say in return for a "lower" utility bill. This could mean the A/C is controlled in the summer and the heat in the winter. Umm, no thanks. This same utility used to beg their customers to pay more for electricity that was generated by solar and wind. The utility must have thought that their customers had just fallen off of the turnip truck with that offer. No way in hell was I going to pay more for "green" generated electricity when every penny already counted in our family budget.

I spent almost 40 years in the IT world (I am now retired). I am well aware how IT equipment can be abused (anything with a microchip in it with an internet connection is a computer of sorts). No way am I going to get anything that is labeled as "smart" and connected to the internet if I can help it. Why would I want a refrigerator or a garage door opener that is connected to the internet? These things can be hacked and abused by outside entities. The only thing that I have that is considered "smart" is my Ring doorbell (#not sponsored) only so I can 1) see who is at my door in case I don’t want to answer it, and 2) make sure that I have a video record of porch pirates stealing my packages that were delivered before I could get them into the house.

Bring back paper MLB All-Star ballots

– Todd in Columbus, OH says: No one asked but can we bring back paper, punch out ballots for the MLB All Star game?

I looked up why MLB did away with the paper ballots. In 2015 there were more than 16 million unused paper ballots so MLB did away with it. Fine. But if was the commissioner I would reinstate the paper ballots and sell them at all the ballparks in organized professional baseball for $1 each. Have the proceeds benefit Stand Up To Cancer and ALS charities. Print up only 2 million or so.

There was nothing better than literally punching out a small box by your favorite players name to get them on the all star team and then dropping it into a ballot box. It was an 8 year old's introduction into voting. So I hope someone sees this at MLB HQ and runs with this. Thanks, Joe.

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And that is it this morning. Mrs. Screencaps agreed that dinner and visiting the rock store sounds like a great plan, so that's our 16th anniversary plan. Go have a great first weekend in June. Enjoy those patios.

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