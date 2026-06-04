Judge caught in extramarital affair with an officer in her chambers, hopeless romantic marries herself & more

It’s been a rough week for love, there’s no denying that. But I wouldn’t go as far as saying love is dead, although I probably have once or twice before. Love always seems to bounce back.

It’s the bounce back that has us show up every week for the latest True Romance . This week isn’t any different. We’ll be tested and, unfortunately, there will be love that didn’t make it.

I do my best to keep the romance bus in the middle of the road. Some weeks are more challenging than others and this is one of those weeks. We have a federal judge who has been disciplined for an extramarital affair in her chambers with a high-ranking police officer.

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That judge has ended the relationship with the officer. I’ve been keeping my eye on this one for a little while now and the news of the discipline came with news of the relationship coming to an end. That alone would have been easy to handle.

This was a relationship that was bound to have a rough ending. But when you stack it on top of news that Mama June’s daughter has split from her wife , it gets a little tougher to keep it in the middle of the road.

Then a real stunner gets dropped on your head while you’re minding your own business on a Wednesday evening. TMZ had some bad news involving Lena the Plug and Adam22. Lena has filed for divorce.

You may ask yourself who these people are and if you are one that is asking that, you’re not as serious about romance as you thought you were. He’s a podcaster by day and whatever else, and she’s an adult film actress. They have what you could refer to as an unconventional relationship.

That said, they appeared to be making it work. Not so fast. Here we are swerving off the road out of nowhere, because that’s how it works sometimes. It looks great on paper, but in reality there could be divorce-worthy issues lurking in the shadows.

Don’t worry. We’re going to get this back on track. There’s a hopeless romantic who married herself in hopes of finding love. We’ll get to that. Before we do, I have to get us headed in the right direction again, and I’m leaning on Alix Earle to do that.

She’s back dating again despite still being sad about her breakup, and she’s defending that decision, according to People . Defend away. You don’t need to throw in the towel because of a breakup. Let’s get the rest of this rolling.

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Federal judge was disciplined after being caught having extramarital affair with high-ranking police officer in her chambers

An unnamed federal judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit has been given a "private reprimand" for inappropriate behavior, PennLive reports. This came after a court investigation revealed that she was getting it on within earshot of her staff with a high-ranking uniformed police officer.

Authorities in Atlanta are reportedly trying to determine if the officer who was with the judge for "sexual intercourse in [their] chambers during business hours" is in their department.

The judge initially called the accusations "baseless" and "outrageous" when confronted about the extramarital affair. She changed her tune prior to an order to impose the private reprimand that also kept her name out of the public and provided details about what had occurred in her chambers.

FORMER PRISON GUARD WHO HAD SEX TAPE WITH INMATE GO VIRAL IS FILLED WITH REGRET & NOW FOCUSING ON BEING A MOM

The decision to affirm that order was issued last Friday and stated that the judge made herself vulnerable to blackmail, she violated the judicial code of conduct, displayed a lack of judgment, and made the environment for her staff "uncomfortable and troubling."

The committee that affirmed the order also found that the judge wasn't likely to repeat her chamber of love. They're not much for romance it would seem. They based this on the fact that she had ended the relationship of two years with the officer.

The federal judge has to write apology letters to former clerks, she can't accept the position of chief judge of the district, and can't serve on any Judicial Conference committee. At the end of the day, she gets to keep her job.

But what about the love that was lost? Doesn’t that mean anything?

This Week In True Romance

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A hopeless romantic drops thousands of dollars marrying herself after being cheated on by "jerky men"

Feel free to see a headline like that and think this is just another sad attempt by a content creator to promote herself. I chose, not because I'm better than anyone else, to dig a little deeper. I wanted to see what was really going on here beneath the surface.

I found a hopeless romantic who hasn’t given up on love. Bonnie Locket is a woman who is coming off of back-to-back romantic relationships that ended with infidelity. You can say that the fact that she's an OnlyFans model attracts certain types of men if you want.

I believe there's someone out there for everyone. She just hasn’t found the right one. Maybe spending $50,000 to marry herself is the first step in making that a reality. Why not?

The 38-year-old, who calls Ibiza home, told the New York Post of her wedding, which took place last Friday, "I made the biggest commitment that anyone can make to myself. It was one of the best days of my life."

How could it not have been? It's a day all about you. That's not appealing to all, but for someone who decides to marry themselves it is.

"I was with my ex for 11 years, and we got married in 2023. We were married for only nine months before I found out he’d been cheating on me since the start of our relationship," Locket told The Post.

"It was a big shock. There was no coming back from that level of betrayal. I had to cut and run. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do."

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Following her divorce, she hopped into a relationship with another cheater. It was a depressing time for her, but she turned that around by deciding to marry herself. She's making some promises to herself that hopefully she can keep. Imagine if she ended up cheating on herself?

I'm not even going to allow myself to go there. Not today. Not when Ms. Locket is trying to help us get back in the middle of the road again. She's "not waiting for somebody else to complete me."

That's a good step in being faithful to herself. Don't take this symbolic marriage as her closing the door on being in a relationship with someone else one day. She's keeping her options open.

"This was about me making a meaningful promise to myself. But I’m still very open to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, and I hope the vow I’m making to myself helps pave the way for the right person to come into my life and meet the happiest, healthiest version of me," Locket said.

You're damn right, you're a hopeless romantic. If you're not coming away from this with at least that, then I didn’t do my job. How else can you interpret someone marrying themselves?

What a way to make sure we didn’t end up in the romantic ditch.

People who have slept with someone you absolutely hated, why?

Let's wrap up the week as we do every week with the heathens on Reddit. This week we go where I don't believe we've gone before, hooking up with people you hate.

It turns out, it happens more than you think and there are a wide variety of reasons why it does. Enjoy and, by all means, if you've partaken, send the story my way.

I’ve heard of this happening a lot in my life at work places and I just don’t understand how people do it. Am I the abnormal person?

I told her I enjoyed her being mean to me and it made me want her more and then we went at it and had 10+ years of on-again-off-again misery. We truly didn't like each other, LOL.

I didn't know I hated them yet

She's sexy and good in the sack.

She was crazy hot. The hate was mutual and always had been. The sex was not bad at all. We’ve actually been really good friends since.

She was breathtakingly beautiful.

theres a very thin line between love & hate. either way, you still care snd have emotion towards that perosn.

Because I was married to her…..

Ex work colleague. Couldn’t stand her but got pissed at a work event and we ended up getting together. It was really good. Went back to hating each other after and never spoke of it again.

Nice boobs

I was on the rebound after a long term relationship failed. Painfully bored and lonely but most of all feeling self destructive.

Left me and married my friend, had a baby with him. Years later, she sent me a message, how she is still thinking about me. I hated her all these years. So manipulating my way for a couple of months until we both ended up in one bed...

Out of spite

Not absolutely hated, but I couldn't stand her. But she had a thing for me and played the 'just be there' card on me, and I was young, drunk and horny..

Idk if it was hate so maybe I’m cheating but I had a FWB who pissed me off. Like I didn’t actually enjoy hanging out with him at all. But I think the rage made it more intense. It was all-encompassing madness really. It was worth it lol

Because they were absolutely gorgeous and they used my horrible insecurities to charm me. Also I was very psychologically messed up at the time and didn't realize it.

Every conversation with him turned into an argument. We hated each other but thought the other was hot. One argument he ended up mentioning he had broken up with his gf and we suddenly started getting really flirty out of nowhere. One thing lead to another....

My ex. He would go and cheat me if i rejected him.

She screwed around on her boyfriend with me, then told him. I didnt know any of this. He didnt want to fight because I would obviously win. I felt sorry for dude. She was a hood rat. And I hated her for it. But I hooked up with her a couple more times. She wasn't even good looking. But then, im not a prize either.

Frenemies with Benefits can absolutely be fun.

Because I thought I wanted him back… funny that when he was ready and wanted me back. I ran far far away

Because hatred and attraction aren’t always opposites. It wasn’t one of my better decisions and afterward I realized that physical chemistry can’t make up for a lack of respect. It taught me that being attracted to someone and actually liking them are two very different things.

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That's all I have this week. Welcome to June. I will see you here next week for more True Romance. Feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com and send me stories of your cheater ex-wife or anything else you want.