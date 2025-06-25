49ers star George Kittle dishes on Taylor Swift's surprise Nashville performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift put on quite a show in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce and other NFL tight ends during an appearance in Nashville Tuesday night.

The popular singer and songwriter stepped on stage at the Brooklyn Bowl for a good cause to perform before a sold-out crowd at the Tight Ends and Friends benefit concert, part of the Tight End University’s (TEU) annual summer training camp.

She performed one song after being introduced on stage by Kane Brown, and, according to one person in attendance, the crowd went wild.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"She was fantastic. For the venue that, I think, it was maybe 1,000 people, that was the loudest 1,000 people I’ve ever heard in my entire life," San Francisco 49ers star and TEU co-founder George Kittle told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "It was an incredible experience. I think everybody had a lot of fun just watching that one live."

Kittle, who co-founded TEU alongside Kelce and Carolina Panthers legend and FOX NFL broadcaster Greg Olsen, spoke highly of Swift and her willingness to take part in the evening's festivities.

"Taylor could not have been kinder, more nice, and she was like, ‘I think it might be fun to go sing ‘Shake It Off.' And we were like, ‘It’d be amazing. Twist my arm, Taylor, please.'"

EX-NFL STAR GREG OLSEN HIGHLIGHTS TIGHT END UNIVERSITY'S FAMILY BONDING AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT MAKES APPEARANCE

The concert to benefit charities chosen by the event’s founder saw huge success last year, and Kittle wanted to make an even bigger splash this year.

"We had a blast last year with Jelly Roll and Jon Pardi and Chase Rice. We were like, ‘All right, let’s try to do it up big again,’" he said.

Kittle told Fox News Digital Olsen also convinced country music star Luke Combs to "come and watch." But he said Olsen and his wife, Claire Kittle, managed to leverage a possible appearance by Swift to get Combs on stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Me, Greg and my wife kind of bullied Luke into performing, like, ‘Oh, come on man. Taylor Swift said she might perform. You’re going to not perform?’ And so he went out and did a song with Jordan Davis, which was awesome."

The charity event raised $800,000 two years ago and $900,000 last year, The Tennessean reported.