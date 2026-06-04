Canadian daredevil launches jet boat off 39-foot waterfall in claimed world-record stunt: WATCH

A Canadian daredevil is going viral after launching his jet boat off a raging waterfall.

Dusty Friesen, who posts under the name @DustyDoeser on social media, sent his boat — appropriately named "Dent" — over Lundbreck Falls in Alberta on May 25 in what he claims is a world-record attempt for the highest naturally flowing waterfall ever jumped in a jet boat.

According to Alberta tourism officials, the twin falls plunge roughly 39 feet into the canyon below.

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While Guinness World Records reportedly does not currently track this particular category (apparently there aren't too many people crazy enough to try it), Friesen has been more than happy to make his case publicly.

Video of the stunt has exploded online, and for good reason. It’s incredible.

Remarkably, Friesen and Dent both survived the plunge unscathed. But kids, please do not try this at home.

And lest you think this was some spur-of-the-moment decision made after a few too many beers around a campfire, Friesen says there was actually quite a bit of preparation involved.

"The water was low enough that I could stand out right on top in my hip waders," Friesen said during an appearance on the Overheard Podcast this week. "I eyed my line. Actually, when I first showed up, the line I decided in my head, I changed it the next day."

Friesen explained that he spent time studying the rocks near the lip of the falls and ultimately adjusted his approach to avoid being thrown and rolled.

"The reason I changed is because the water wasn't crazy high," he said. "The lip has rocks — jagged rocks hanging out. I thought if I rub one of them at the lip, that'll start tossing me into a barrel roll."

As insane as the stunt appears, Friesen insists safety was a priority.

"I made sure that I had personnel down below to make sure nobody was swimming or paddling or anything down there," he said. "I think about the safety of it."

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That doesn't mean everyone loved the idea — especially not his parents.

"They weren't telling me not to do it," he said. "But they weren't happy about me doing it."

Authorities weren't exactly thrilled, either.

According to reports, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and conservation officers launched an investigation following the stunt. Friesen, however, maintains he didn't break any laws and has said he couldn't find any regulations prohibiting him from launching a boat over the falls.

Friesen doesn't appear interested in slowing down, either. In fact, he already has his sights set on something even bigger.

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"I'd like to jump bigger than Niagara," Friesen said. "Niagara would be a good one because, man, if I jump Niagara, I'd have billions of followers."

There have to be less life-threatening ways to grow a social media account, my guy.