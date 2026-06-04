Props to this wedding officiant for keeping the ceremony going after the best man faints

I have to admit, I love everything about this wedding officiant keeping the ceremony going after the best man faints. It’s not because I’m a cold-hearted man incapable of compassion. Not at all.

It’s because everyone there is on the clock. He has to wrap it up within a set amount of time, the wedding has a time frame to operate within, and everyone there has things to do. There's a wedding reception on a schedule.

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The wedding officiant is respecting people and the value of their time. That’s all there is to it. He's not necessarily cold-hearted either or incapable of compassion.

It’s not like he didn’t look up the entire time. He glanced at the best man after he went down, knew there wasn’t anything he could do for him, and saw that he was being helped out. He hit the next line flawlessly and kept it moving with perfection.

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That’s more than the guy with the camera did. He saw the best man go down during the outdoor ceremony, immediately turned his back, and walked away. He didn’t even get a picture of the best man while he was down.

I'm not faulting the guy with the camera either. He could have very well been on the clock as well. I don’t know if he was the official photographer or a friend or family member, but he had to grab that picture.

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The fainter, news.com.au reports is a man from Austin by the name of Drayton Williams. He posted the video on TikTok with the caption, "Don’t lock your knees folks."

Sound advice for having to appear in a wedding. Also sound advice is if you can keep the ceremony moving. I’m sure looking back everyone appreciates not having a 10-minute interruption added to their day.