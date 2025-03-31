Morgan Wallen's exit from 'SNL' to 'God's country' fits his 'unfiltered' country star image: experts

Morgan Wallen refuses to conform to Hollywood standards despite being one of the most sought-after names in country music.

Wallen's return to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for the first time in five years to promote his latest album, "I'm The Problem," sparked strong reactions after the "Whiskey Glasses" singer walked off the "Saturday Night Live" set instead of mingling with the cast during the credits.

Adrienne Uthe, founder of Kronus Communications, told Fox News Digital that Wallen's "unfiltered" etiquette proves he's simply the good ole Southern boy he sings about in the music that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

MORGAN WALLEN WALKS OFF SNL STAGE, RETURNS TO 'GOD'S COUNTRY'

"Morgan Wallen does what Morgan Wallen does – like the rest of us, he’s unfiltered, unrehearsed, and couldn’t care less about surface-level showbiz etiquette," Uthe said. "Country stars have always been the last frontier of real in a polished industry – they write music for everyday Americans, not for headlines.

"The truth is, no one outside the Hollywood bubble gives a damn if he walked off-stage a few seconds early – it was rehearsed anyway."

MORGAN WALLEN FANS LEFT DISAPPOINTED OVER COUNTRY STAR'S ‘I'M THE PROBLEM' TOUR

She added, "Morgan isn’t chasing shiny things — he’s the good ol’ (imperfect) American boy who’s most interested in living a life on his terms rather than playing to the beat of stage directions."

"Country stars have always been the last frontier of real in a polished industry – they write music for everyday Americans, not for headlines." — Adrienne Uthe

After host Mikey Madison thanked the "Last Night" singer for appearing on the show, Wallen walked directly off the stage as cameras panned to the cast congratulating each other for another completed episode.

Shortly after leaving Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Plaza , where Wallen performed two songs from his upcoming album, including "Just in Case" and "I'm the Problem," Wallen wrote that he was excited to return home.

"Get me to God's country," the "Sand in My Boots" singer told his millions of fans on Instagram stories.

"Morgan isn’t chasing shiny things — he’s the good ol’ (imperfect) American boy who’s most interested in living a life on his terms rather than playing to the beat of stage directions." — Adrienne Uthe

Sources told Fox News Digital that nothing was wrong at "SNL," and Wallen's walk-off appeared to be an "oops" moment.

"That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey," an insider revealed.

Longtime "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson was perplexed by Wallen's exit. "I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something."

Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR, told Fox News Digital that the incident on the late-night sketch comedy show only helped bolster Wallen's reputation.

"Just by leaving ‘SNL’ early he managed to become the top entertainment story of the week," McCormick said. "It's quite remarkable, and it reveals just how influential Wallen is. The fact that Morgan felt he had better things to do than a post-show party with the cast is unique."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He added, "Music quality aside, Wallen being authentic certainly helps his reputation and notoriety."

"Just by leaving ‘SNL’ early he managed to become the top entertainment story of the week. It's quite remarkable and it reveals just how influential Wallen is." — Ryan McCormick

His return to "SNL" was years in the making following a controversial debut.

Roughly seven months into the pandemic, Wallen was asked to be the musical guest on an October episode of "Saturday Night Live." Days before he was scheduled to perform, footage went viral across social media showing the singer not wearing a COVID mask at an Alabama football game and celebrating with various women at a bar afterward. People who supported masks and social distancing during the pandemic were outraged.

He was immediately removed from the scheduled "SNL" appearance. Wallen apologized in a video shared online.

"I'm in New York City in a hotel room, I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play," he said. "That's because of COVID protocols, which I understand."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it's left me with less joy. So I'mma go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a while and go work on myself."

Two months later, Wallen was invited back to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for a second chance on " Saturday Night Live ." He not only performed, he also poked fun at his bar antics while appearing in a sketch with Pete Davidson, Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang.

When the episode was over, he thanked the audience for " giving this poor Southern boy a second Yankee chance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallen's "I'm The Problem" album is set to be released in May, which will feature the country crooner addressing his personal demons in a new song titled "Superman," dedicated to his son. In the lyrics, the country star reflected on the night he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after he threw a chair off a rooftop bar last year.

In April 2024, Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.