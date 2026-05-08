Disney's big mistake with "Star Wars" was turning Luke Skywalker into Mark Hamill: miserable, pathetic and sad

I've said it for years now, but it's worth repeating today: Luke Skywalker has become such a miserable, depressing loser.

Just an old, insufferable, pathetic, sad loser.

I can't believe Mark Hamill has made the world hate Luke Skywalker. That would have been nearly impossible 30 years ago. Or 20 years ago. Or, really, even 10 years ago.

But a lot has changed in a decade. Hamill, like most of Hollywood, suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. I believe he was first diagnosed back in 2016, and he's really starting to deteriorate now. You see it with old people, right? I'm seeing it happen right now with my grandma in the nursing home down the street.

Again, it's sad. It's brutal to watch. But, that's how these diseases work. They turn you into a completely different person. That's what we're seeing with Mark Hamill.

For those who missed it, Hamill posted a picture depicting President Trump in a casket to his Bluesky account earlier this week. Yes, I said Bluesky. I know, try to stop laughing. Mark swore off Elon's Twitter years ago after Trump won the election. True story.

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Anyway, Hamill faced such intense backlash for the photo that he predictably deleted it Thursday night, replacing it with some sort of BS apology that nobody believes nor really cares about. He tried to spin the photo, clearly depicting a dead Trump, as something else.

OK, Mark. Whatever you say, pal.

I don't care about that. Mark Hamill has been a lunatic for years now. When they show you their true colors, believe them. We all know he's obsessed with the president. That's not news.

But Hamill's disgusting post comes on the heels of a bad week for "Star Wars," and that's what I'd like to talk about here.

Disney's "Star Wars" started to go south pretty quickly

Earlier this week, Nielsen released Star Wars streaming data over the past year. It painted a really bad picture for Disney's controversial sequels.

And by "really bad," I mean not only are people not watching them ... people are ignoring them completely.

Not one of Disney's sequels to the Skywalker saga — "Force Awakens," "Last Jedi," or "Rise of Skywalker" — made the top 10 most streamed Star Wars films/shows last May the Fourth. Not one.

The list was mostly made up for the originals and the three prequels, with a couple Disney TV installments (Andor) mixed in.

I knew fans despised the newest trilogy ... I didn't realize they truly hated it to the point where they literally ignore it. I figured at least one would make the list, right?

Wrong. And it's so obvious why ...

Look at Mark Hamill. He is exactly what Star Wars has become under woke Disney's watch. An exhausting, preachy, frankly, boring and outdated version of his former self.

That's what Star Wars has devolved into, and that's who Mark Hamill has become.

The writing is lazy. The battles are boring. The plot makes no sense. Above all, it's become just unwatchable, insufferable and full of virtue-signaling. It's what all of Hollywood has become since Donald Trump first took office in 2016.

John Boyega, who played Finn — a Black stormtrooper — in the sequels, once complained that Disney mishandled the introduction of a Black character. Seriously. He was upset that his Black character wasn't more central in the final two movies.

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And you know what? He was right. Finn's arc was awful, and that goes back to how bad the writing was. But it had nothing to do with him being Black. He was a good character that was completely botched by Disney. I don't care if he was Black, White or purple — his character STUNK.

Boyega, of course, made it about race. Again, it was exhausting.

The demise of Star Wars and the demise of Luke Skywalker are the same

But that was the case with all of the sequels, except, of course, the first one. Disney admitted that one was more of an ode to the fans, with most of the main cast returning. Shockingly, it was the best of all three ... by a mile.

Hamill returned to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in "Last Jedi," and that's when things really started to spiral. Luke, like Hamill in real life, had morphed into this unrecognizable loser. Just a pathetic, sad old man who hated the world and spent his days in solitude. It was embarrassing.

Luke's demise and Boyega's whining about the Black stormtrooper weren't the only reasons Disney's three movies failed.

There were also rumors of a gay love story between Finn and Poe.

The introduction of an Asian love interest for Finn in the second movie that literally made no sense. And I mean NO sense.

And, of course, the re-introduction of the emperor in the final installment even though Darth Vader killed him decades prior.

Don't bother watching. He returned to the big screen hanging from some sort of clothes hanger in a cave. It was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen.

Next to Disney's portrayal of Luke, of course. That was their big mistake. I can get past the virtue-signaling and the bad writing and Carrie Fisher floating in space (seriously).

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I cannot get past them making Luke Skywalker exactly like old, decrepit, pathetic Mark Hamill.

That's a step too far.