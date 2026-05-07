Mark Hamill deletes image depicting Trump as deceased, posts new photo to 'apologize' after backlash

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"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill deleted a photo depicting President Donald Trump as deceased and posted a new image to "apologize" on Thursday.

Hamill faced backlash for posting on Bluesky what appeared to be Trump lying over a grave just days after an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner with the caption "If Only."

"He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," Hamill wrote.

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The White House spoke out against the post in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"Barack Hussein Obama just appeared in a video with this deranged lunatic three days ago. Now this same person is calling for President Trump to die. Why won’t Obama and Democrats condemn this disgusting call to violence?" White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement.

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By Thursday, the original post was deleted and replaced with a new post featuring an image of Trump with windswept hair.

"Accurate Edit for Clarity: 'He should live long enough to...be held accountable for his...crimes.' Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate," Hamill wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

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Hamill has been a frequent critic of the president , going as far as to say he's "ashamed" that America elected Trump twice.

"It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that’s on us," Hamill said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in September. "That’s [what] I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others."

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Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.