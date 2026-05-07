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Mark Hamill posts photo depicting dead Trump just days after assassination attempt

The 'Star Wars' actor captioned the photo 'If Only,' and said the president should 'be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Mark Hamill says he's 'really ashamed' America elected Trump twice, the second time is 'on us' Video

Mark Hamill says he's 'really ashamed' America elected Trump twice, the second time is 'on us'

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill appeared on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast on Monday, where he said he was "really ashamed" that America elected Donald Trump as president a second time, adding that the second administration is "on us."

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"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill posted a photo depicting President Donald Trump as deceased on Wednesday with a caption that read "If Only," just days after an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) Dinner.

"He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," Hamill's post continued.

Cole Allen, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump at the dinner, was charged with attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines, in addition to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, the indictment says. 

Mark Hamill post to Bluesky

Actor Mark Hamill posted an image to Bluesky on May 6 depicting President Trump as dead. (Hamill/Bluesky)

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Hamill also recently appeared in a video alongside former President Barack Obama to mark "Star Wars Day" on May 4 as well as the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

"Barack Hussein Obama just appeared in a video with this deranged lunatic three days ago. Now this same person is calling for President Trump to die. Why won’t Obama and Democrats condemn this disgusting call to violence?" White House Spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Mark Hamill standing at the 2026 Astra Film Awards in Los Angeles

Mark Hamill attends the 2026 Astra Film Awards at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2026. (Maya Dehlin Spach/Variety)

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Hamill is a frequent critic of the president.

He said during an interview in 2025 that he was "really ashamed" America elected Trump.

Hamill did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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"It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that’s on us," Hamill said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in September. "That’s [what] I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others."

Hamill said he was proven wrong in believing there were more decent and honest Americans than there were "others" after Trump's second win, adding he now feels "in the minority" in his own country.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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