Cameraman gets caught risking it all to film World Cup's 'sexiest fan' in the Formula 1 paddock

Sometimes we forget how hard it is to be a cameraman. You've got to focus on what you're supposed to be shooting and block out all other distractions.

Of course, sometimes a little eye candy comes along and slips through the goalie, and that's what happened to one cameraman — and you'll see in a second why I'm fairly certain it was a cameraman — working in the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix paddock.

Hey, he's only human.

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After Friday's Sprint Qualifying session, UK broadcaster Sky Sports was doing some analysis with 2009 World Champion Jenson Button, former driver Naomi Schiff and presenter Simon Lazenby.

However, their coverage was somewhat interrupted when the cameraman got a little distracted by a certain paddock guest.

I bet a couple of husbands got dirty looks from the missus when they yelled, "Hey, that's Ivana Knoll!"

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That's right, internet sleuths were quick to identify the 2018 World Cup's "sexiest fan."

Which is a heck of a title. Do you realize how many people were at that?!

The cameraman managed to get back on track, although it was probably good that one McLaren mechanic wasn't handling any power tools when Knoll walked by.

That could've been disastrous.

I do think Knoll knew what she was doing. One does not stumble into the title of "sexiest fan."

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That's not the kind of outfit you usually see in a busy paddock with tools and pieces of cars and big stacks of tires all over the place. But Knoll knew there would be cameras, and dammit, where there's sports and cameras, there's "World Cup sexiest fan" Ivana Knoll.

Maybe she'll get a little more facetime at Sunday's Grand Prix. It was announced on Saturday night that the race's start time has been moved up three hours to 1 p.m. ET, in an attempt to avoid inclement weather later in the day.