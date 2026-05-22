Ozzy Osbourne's latest reinvention is an AI-powered interactive hologram experience

It has been almost a year since the death of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, but icons like him are immortal in some ways.

His music and overall legacy obviously live on, but now he's going to live on in another, high-tech way.

Did someone order an AI-powered, interactive Ozzy hologram?!

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Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, just a couple of weeks after he performed for the final time, both as a solo artist and as a member of Black Sabbath.

Now, while speaking at Licensing Expo 2026, Ozzy's son, Jack, and wife, Sharon, revealed that they have partnered with hologram company HYPERREAL to create an AI-generated hologram of the late Prince of Darkness.

"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," Jack said, per License Global. "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way to where it's almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial, and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

Technology doesn't really surprise me anymore because it just evolves so quickly that something like this comes along and you're like, "Yup, that sounds like something that would be a thing by now."

But how wild is that? If you can have a digital Ozzy, why not a digital version of any human being who has ever lived throughout all of history?

I think that would be cool. Imagine going into a history museum, and they've got an AI-generated Abe Lincoln or Alexander the Great that you could just have a chat with? What do you even say to them? I'd end up sounding like Chris Farley when he did those "Chris Farley Show" sketches on SNL.

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"Hey, uh, Alexander the Great, remember when, you like, uh — remember when you defeated King Darius III at the Battle of Gaugamela? ...That was awesome."

Maybe at some point we'll get that, but Sharon revealed that they hope to take their digital Ozzy on the road.

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"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice — and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," Sharon said. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him, and he will talk back."

Well, if that's the case, I'm going to have to go and see if I can reenact this legendary moment: