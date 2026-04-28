Cadillac unveils one-off stars-and-stripes livery ahead of the team's first-ever race on U.S. soil

After an unexpected month-long hiatus due to races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia being put on hold because of the war in the Middle East, Formula 1 returns this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix.

Which also just happens to be the first-ever home race for Cadillac, and they've unveiled one heck of a livery to celebrate.

The team — a joint venture between TWG Motorsports and General Motors — is in the midst of its first season in Formula 1, and while its on-track results through three Grand Prix and a Sprint race are not stellar, there's still a ton of excitement about the American outfit.

While they're not the only U.S. team on the grid (Haas is the other), they have leaned into their American roots, and nowhere is that more obvious than with this new livery for Miami, the first of three races on U.S. soil this season.

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And, honestly, it's a beauty.

I'm going to have to go ahead and say that's a 10 out of 10 for me, no notes whatsoever.

I love that they kept their standard black-and-white color scheme and added the Stars and Stripes into the design pretty seamlessly.

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But it's the pop of red, white and blue and the "USA" on the underside of the top part of the rear wing that sends it over the top for me.

It's a cool way of going patriotic without totally changing up their look, and frankly, I like this better than their normal livery, which is already pretty solid.

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They also have some matching firesuits that will hit the track this weekend.

Hopefully, this livery and the month off will bode well for Cadillac, which is still searching for its first points in F1.

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Some people (*sheepishly raises hand*) were maybe a little overly optimistic about Cadillac's prospects in their maiden campaign, but the pieces are there to score points. They've got a great driver lineup in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, and the Ferrari power unit in the back of the team's MAC-26, but unlike the other teams that use it, like Ferrari and Haas, Cadillac doesn't seem to have maximized its capabilities.

So we’ll see where they stand when they hit the track for practice Friday, the weekend’s only session, as Miami hosts a sprint weekend.