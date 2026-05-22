WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has a new boozy job title and Cowboys cheerleaders go abroad

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to catch up on some of that news you’ve been trying to tune out all week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella taking on a new tequila-y title, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders going on a girls' trip, and a robot trying and failing to throw down a Michael Jackson impression.

Plus, there’s plenty more where all of that came from, so how about we dig right on in?

A robot fell while doing a Michael Jackson impression and had to be dragged off stage. Fortunately, it was removed before it got to the part where it lit itself on fire while shooting a Pepsi commercial.

Newly declassified documents revealed that Apollo 12 astronauts saw streaks of light while they were trying to sleep. It was even harder to sleep since the streaks wouldn’t stop blasting reggaeton music.

Tennis player Daniel Altmaier shocked fans when he punted his racket into the crowd at the Hamburg Open. A lot of people were appalled, but he now has a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thirty-eight Pizza Huts are being rebranded as Pizza Hut Classics, complete with retro decor. The company says eating there will take you back to your childhood, the only difference is that you'll need to take a couple of TUMS when you're finished.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer revealed that there was no food or bathroom on the set of her new series, "The Madison." She says she’s looking forward to a more luxurious experience while working on her next show, "The DMV Waiting Room."

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his sixth career World Cup after being officially named to Portugal’s roster. He said that he hopes the milestone will earn him a statue that actually looks like him for once.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.