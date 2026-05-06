NASCAR's viral star Natalie Decker has a new nicotine pouch deal and truck to drive, Topanga turns 45 & more

Two weeks after finding a ride for the Talladega O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race, TikTok and Instagram star Natalie Decker broke news Tuesday that she's found a truck to drive for this upcoming weekend's truck race at Watkins Glen. This will be the first time since 2020 that she's raced in the truck series.

Add in a new nicotine pouch deal that Decker, 28, promoted on Monday and it's turning into a massive moment for one of the most recognizable female names in racing. Oh, and she found a Maryland-based bagel and brunch restaurant to sponsor her ride in Watkins Glen and at Dover on May 15.

Just when it looked like Decker's 15 minutes of fame were over in racing, she's BACK. After completing her two-race deal with the bagel shop, Decker will have raced four times this year, which is the most action she's seen behind the wheel since 2021.

Quick hitters of things that are on my mind this morning

• Be honest, do you find yourself slipping and turning on Screamin' A. Smith to see what he has to say on a topic? I get that Screencaps readers aren't the targeted demo outside of anything Mike Greenberg appears on, but, still, it feels like ESPN would be MTV if it didn't have football.

• My Reds are in big trouble. They went on the road against the NL Central and have now lost five straight, the closer is out with a torn hamstring and the bats have quieted down. If there's anything positive to report, it's that they're still four games over .500 and the Astros (6-13 on the road) are coming to town over Mother's Day weekend.

• Did you guys see we're closing in on a 24-team CFB playoff? I don't know where this all goes other than the destruction of mid-majors because I can guarantee you they WILL NOT be invited to a made-for-TV playoff where ratings are on the line. We're heading for two conferences – B1G & SEC – and NFL-like programming where you'll have Michigan playing Alabama in the middle of the season or Ohio State on the road to Ole Miss on October 28. SEC teams will still play SEC teams, but there will be cross-overs. It's coming guys. The TV dollars would be too high for these schools to pass up.

• I think the track season ends tonight. Thank God. I really enjoy watching Screencaps Jr. and his buddies compete, but there are something like 200 kids on his school's boys and girls teams. These meets are taking 4 to 4 1/2 hours. I'm not kidding. Monday night, the event started at 4:30 and ended after 8:30 and we had a 40-minute drive home. Give me cross country season over this hell that I'm living.

ARE PEOPLE WHO PARK ON STREETS FACING THE WRONG WAY THE WORST PEOPLE ON EARTH?

E-bikes and Costner movies

– Chris W. in California writes: Reading your article about e-bikes brought to mind two recent events that have been in the news here in the land of the overtaxed involving e-bikes and the like, both of which give me at least a small glimmer of hope for this Godforsaken state.

The first involves an idiot teen that killed a Vietnam vet while doing dumb shit on a way overpowered e-bike. Apparently the teen and the mother who allowed him to operate the bike had been warned in the past and as such the Orange County D.A. is coming down hard on both of them, throwing everything possible in the book at not only the teen but most importantly the mother, holding her responsible for her son's negligence.

The second involves a bike, motorcycle, ATV (?) takeover of the Bay Bridge up North. The CHP and local PDs became aware of what was going on and closed off both ends of the bridge effectively trapping all the dumbasses. A bunch of them ran off, a few of them tried to jump in the water and all of the vehicles were confiscated and impounded.

It's wonderful to see some law and order meted out! Since the first incident took place in Orange County, where they tend to actually try to enforce the law the D.A.'s actions aren't as surprising, but the fact that law enforcement was actually able to do their job up in the area that Newscum drove into the ground before he started doing the same to the state offers the smallest bit of light in the eternal darkness that idiot has cast across the Golden State.

Also, a few days ago one of your readers chimed in with his top 5 Kevin Costner movies. I'm surprised this didn't cause more discourse. Here's my take:

Silverado (Costner is super young and has this batshit crazy energy, plus this is one of the best Western's of all time.) The Untouchables. Field of Dreams Bull Durham J.F.K.

Screencaps reader retires from his job, but his role of being a dad will never end

– Doug in Mason shares his story: First time, long time. I found Outkick at the beginning of the PLANdemic as I was sick and tired of the woke bs on ESPN. Been a fan ever since. SC is a daily must. You gave me something to look forward to at lunch when I was working my 8-5 job. I have been retired for about a month after working 32 years at a lighting manufacturer and it continues to be a must read. And no, I am not bored! Far from it and that's why I'm writing.

Regarding Do Hard Things, not sure if I have seen this subject come up, but I was wondering if there are any fellow SC'ers who are caretakers for their special needs sons or daughters? My wife had twins (boy/girl) in 2004, and they were delivered 3 months premature. Olivia had a few minor issues and was in the NICU for about 2 months. Today she is a happy, healthy college graduate (Go Bearcats!) and will be a high school teacher in the fall. (Our oldest son is in medical school at OSU). But Joey wasn't so lucky. He had a LOT of issues and was in the NICU for 5 months. With help from some doctor errors (won't bore you with the long story), Joey was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and does not walk or talk and is confined to a wheelchair. Our entire life turned upside down.

My wife and I have been his 24/7 caretakers for 22 years now. My wife could be an RN at this point. She is the CEO of Joey. Taking care of him is not for the faint of heart. But through the blood, sweat and (many) tears, he is a survivor---and so are we! There are no off days. When we're sick--too bad---we still have Joey to take care of. He loves TV and has his favorite animated shows he watches daily. But our saving grace is that he loves watching football. Notre Dame on Saturdays and Bengals on Sundays. But really, his face lights up when ANY football game is on. On Football Saturdays it's GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff. He will watch the Combine and the Draft from beginning to end. Wish he was a Reds fan like his dad, but for some reason, he grunts when I turn baseball on and wants me to change the channel!

NFL'S PUSH FOR GROWTH IS INEXORABLE AT EXPENSE OF FANS AND AMID AN 'EXISTENTIAL THREAT'

Now that I'm retired, Joe and I go on daily walks and I take him on my trips to Costco, Kroger and wherever the day takes us. We go to family parties and weddings but it's a challenge. My wife works from home so having me home is a huge burden lifted off her shoulders. We have taken Joe with us on our annual vacations, but now it's getting to be too much as we age so we need to start looking at respite care facilities. The point of this long gospel---being a caretaker is the epitome of 'doing hard things.' IYKYK. But I can't stress this enough-- the smile on Joey's face when I walk through the door is worth all the drama. Can't imagine life without him. So--are there other SC fans out there who are in similar situations?

Kinsey: I cannot stress enough how grounding this column can be for me. Working on the Internet can be a very odd place where there are days people will scream at me over and over and over via email and then along comes a message like this from Doug.

It resets my brain to remember that there's a real world out there where people are dealing with bigger issues than I've ever had to deal with. There are people with real struggles who have to get out of bed every single day to handle what Doug and his wife tackle.

MORNING GLORY: LEGACY MEDIA DIDN’T LOSE READERS, IT DROVE THEM AWAY

These people are what I consider to be the backbone of this country.

NBA championship question

– Jase wants to know: Of the teams that are left, who do you like to play for and win the NBA Championship?

Kinsey: If you remember, I'm on record saying how much I respect the way the Detroit Pistons play the game. I think it was November when I wrote about the topic. But, that said, I have a very long-standing tradition of NOT watching the NBA until mid-May. It's not mid-May, so I haven't watched more than 5-10 minutes of the playoffs and that was pretty much on accident when I hit the wrong YouTube TV button. Give me the Pistons.

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That is it this morning. Enjoy those marathon track meets. Enjoy those baseball games. The sun is out and life goes on for another day, at least. Let's go make the most of it.

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Have a great Wednesday.

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