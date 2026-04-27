Airline doesn't buy couple's claim that they were praying, bans them for attempting to join mile high club

Another horny couple on vacation couldn’t wait until their flight landed to fool around and insisted on doing so in the plane's cabin. It earned them a lifetime ban from the airline.

Believe it or not, there are people flying alongside you that don’t want to witness you going at it as the plane takes off. Those sorts of activities, if you can't control yourself, are reserved for the bathroom at cruising altitudes.

Let's head across the pond where a couple in their 50s ignored these guidelines and almost caused their flight to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria to be delayed at England's East Midlands Airport.

The two were caught on camera by fellow passengers who were filming while the plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff. Their head start on joining the Mile High Club was reported to flight attendants by Darren Street, 51, and his wife Lisa, 47.

DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH AIRPORT GATE ONTO AIRFIELD, SNEAKS ONTO PLANES BEFORE POLICE TAKEDOWN, BODYCAM SHOWS

They didn’t want to get involved, but there were kids on the flight. They couldn’t sit by and take a chance that one of them noticed what was obviously taking place.

"It was incredibly blatant, there was a lot of vigorous movement going on in his jogging bottoms. My wife and I were shocked and disgusted," Darren told The Sun. "We told a crew member, and they came over to speak to the couple."

The couple in question had an explanation for what was going on. This wasn’t them warming up for entrance into the Mile High Club. It was all a misunderstanding. This was their first time flying, and they were putting in a good word before the plane took off.

"But, when confronted, the couple claimed they were praying because it was their first time on a plane," Darren continued. "They must have thought it was the stewardess’s first day on earth, we all knew what they were doing."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Instead of ruining the trip for everyone and turning the plane around, the Jet2 crew decided to proceed and that the horned-up couple would be banned from the hotel and removed from their flight back.

That made for an awkward four-hour flight to their vacation destination. Jet2 confirmed in a statement to The Sun that the couple had been banned for life from their airline.

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They said, in part, "As a family-friendly airline and holiday company, we take a zero-tolerance approach to appalling behavior such as this."

You win some, and you lose some making attempts at the Mile High Club. This was a big loss for these two. We can only hope they've figured out that such attempts need to be respectfully made in a vacant and cramped airplane bathroom.