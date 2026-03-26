Driver plows through airport gate onto airfield, sneaks onto planes before police takedown, bodycam shows

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An intoxicated Florida man is behind bars after allegedly smashing a vehicle through an airport gate and driving onto the airfield before attempting to enter an occupied airplane, police said.

Authorities responded to Daytona Beach International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a blue Ford Mustang that traveled through a gate at the international terminal of the airport, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported watching the driver of the Mustang nearly striking a taxiing airplane as it veered down the airfield, officials said.

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The driver, later identified as 58-year-old Bryan Parker, then allegedly exited his vehicle on the airfield and approached an occupied, running plane before attempting to make entry.

When Parker realized the airplane was locked, authorities said, he ran to two unoccupied planes and "briefly made entry to them" before being approached by airport staff and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University security.

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An airport operations technician subsequently pulled Parker out of a plane and sat him on his truck’s tailgate, but he jumped off the vehicle and began running toward another plane before he was once again detained.

Body camera video shows the moment Parker reveals to deputies that he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, noting he did remember what led up to the incident.

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"I don’t remember. I was at my house," Parker told officers. "I went to an AA meeting, and, next thing you know, I’m doing cocaine, drinking and smoking pot."

"So, you were doing a lot of drugs and ran through a gate?" an officer asked.

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"Yeah, and I crashed my car," Parker replied.

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Parker is then sitting on the ground near an active taxiway while in handcuffs, telling officers to "take me away."

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Parker was subsequently taken into custody and charged with aircraft piracy, driving under the influence, two counts of indecent exposure, criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, according to jail records.

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He is being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail.

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The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.