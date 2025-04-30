Cruise dos and don'ts: Top 5 things that will get you banned for life

It was not smooth sailing for passengers on a recent cruise out of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line banned 24 people from future sailing trips after a massive brawl broke out at the ship’s terminal while docked.

A Carnival Cruise spokesperson said the incident occurred in the debarkation area, which is under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

"This matter has been turned over to law enforcement," said the spokesperson in a statement.

"Meanwhile, we will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list."

Travelmation president and founder Adam Duckworth told Fox News Digital that passengers should have respect for themselves and fellow travelers throughout the entire cruise.

"Cruising is a wonderful way to make unforgettable memories with your family and friends," he said. "Do not ruin it with disorderly conduct."

Duckworth added, "One of the top mistakes I see people making on a cruise is that they overindulge, especially with alcohol."

"This can often lead to unruly behavior and actions you may regret later," he said.

"Remember, just because you're on vacation, that doesn't give you a pass to be out of control. You need to be responsible for yourself or there will be repercussions, just like anything in life."

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," told Fox News Digital he agreed that behavior on board is a top issue to watch for — and shared four other reasons passengers could get themselves banned from cruises.

4 more top issues

The smuggling of controlled substances and weapons aboard a cruise is a concern worth noting.

"Cruise lines have their individual codes of conduct and lists of banned items," said Chiron.

"Cruise passengers [need] to review their contracts of carriage."

"Cruise lines not only have to follow the laws of the countries they homeport from, but also the various countries and ports they visit."

He added, "It's important for cruise passengers to review their contracts of carriage to ensure nothing they're bringing will be in violation of the rules or laws."

Another issue is "flouting the ship's safety measures, thus endangering your life or others," Chiron said.

He also noted that bad behavior, not just onboard but on shore, could be a problem.

Finally, he said chronic complaining could land people on the banned list.

"There are people that go on cruises and complain about everything and anything in order to attempt to receive some sort of credit or benefit," said Chiron.

"These types of people have been banned," he said.