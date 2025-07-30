Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

United Kingdom

Passengers removed from plane, arrested for alleged vodka-induced drunk and disruptive behavior

A witness said one of the passengers was 'so drunk he was uncontrollable'

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Officers escort two passengers off flight at UK airport Video

Officers escort two passengers off flight at UK airport

Two men have been banned from flying on a British airline after police removed them from a plane for allegedly behaving inappropriately while they were intoxicated. (Credit: SWNS)

Two men have been banned from flying with a British airline after police removed them from a plane for allegedly behaving inappropriately while intoxicated.

Ian Boyle, who was on the July 24 flight departing from Leeds Bradford Airport in Yeadon, England, to the Greek island of Crete, saw the disturbance. 

The flight had been delayed, at which point the two men began drinking a bottle of vodka, according to Boyle, SWNS reported.

"Apparently, the two friends brought a duty-free bottle of vodka on board and thought it was OK to drink it while we were delayed," Boyle said.

One of the men became "so drunk he was uncontrollable," he said.

Two men have been banned from flying on a British airline after police removed them from a plane for behaving inappropriately while they were allegedly intoxicated.

Two men have been banned from flying with a British airline after police removed them from a plane for allegedly behaving inappropriately while intoxicated. (SWNS)

Police officers who responded to the incident can be seen in a video escorting the two passengers off the plane and walking with them on the tarmac.

"The airline staff were doing their best, but the drunk guy just overwhelmed them," Boyle said.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they "received a request for assistance following a report of a disturbance," according to SWNS.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released on bail, SWNS reported.

Two men have been banned from flying on a British airline after police removed them from a plane for behaving inappropriately while they were allegedly intoxicated.

Police officers who responded can be seen in a video escorting the two men off the plane and walking with them to the tarmac. (SWNS)

"We can confirm that two disruptive passengers have been banned from flying with us following their appalling behavior, which led to police having to offload them," a Jet2 spokesperson said in a statement. "As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior."

In May, a Houston, Texas-bound Southwest airplane at a terminal in New Orleans was held to allow authorities to remove a passenger who refused to disembark when asked. 

Two men have been banned from flying on a British airline after police removed them from a plane for behaving inappropriately while they were allegedly intoxicated.

The flight had been delayed, at which point the two men began drinking a bottle of vodka, according to Boyle. (SWNS)

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the passenger, Kamaryn Gibson, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, was causing a disturbance on the plane after it left the gate at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.

Jet2 and West Yorkshire Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.