Passengers removed from plane, arrested for alleged vodka-induced drunk and disruptive behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been banned from flying with a British airline after police removed them from a plane for allegedly behaving inappropriately while intoxicated.

Ian Boyle, who was on the July 24 flight departing from Leeds Bradford Airport in Yeadon, England, to the Greek island of Crete, saw the disturbance.

The flight had been delayed, at which point the two men began drinking a bottle of vodka, according to Boyle, SWNS reported.

DELTA PLANE ABORTS TAKEOFF IN MEXICO CITY AFTER PLANE NEARLY LANDS ON TOP OF AIRCRAFT

"Apparently, the two friends brought a duty-free bottle of vodka on board and thought it was OK to drink it while we were delayed," Boyle said.

One of the men became "so drunk he was uncontrollable," he said.

Police officers who responded to the incident can be seen in a video escorting the two passengers off the plane and walking with them on the tarmac.

"The airline staff were doing their best, but the drunk guy just overwhelmed them," Boyle said.

BOMB THREAT GROUNDS SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT AT DETROIT METRO AIRPORT: 'POTENTIAL SECURITY ISSUE'

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they "received a request for assistance following a report of a disturbance," according to SWNS.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released on bail, SWNS reported.

"We can confirm that two disruptive passengers have been banned from flying with us following their appalling behavior, which led to police having to offload them," a Jet2 spokesperson said in a statement. "As a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior."

OH, CANADA: TORONTO MAN PLEADS GUILTY AFTER WILD AIRPORT ASSAULT ON TSA AGENTS IN MIAMI WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO

In May, a Houston, Texas-bound Southwest airplane at a terminal in New Orleans was held to allow authorities to remove a passenger who refused to disembark when asked.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the passenger, Kamaryn Gibson, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, was causing a disturbance on the plane after it left the gate at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jet2 and West Yorkshire Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.