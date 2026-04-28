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Health Care in Politics

UnitedHealthcare fires woman over ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on Trump assassination attempt

The company said 'violence is never acceptable' and the person 'is no longer employed' after the TikTok surfaced online

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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UnitedHealthcare has fired a woman who expressed sadness in a TikTok video that President Donald Trump was not killed in the Saturday shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. In the video, she sarcastically asked, "Aww, they missed?"

"We're cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump's attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’" Alison King, who has reportedly deleted her LinkedIn account but was identified as a social media manager for United Healthcare, said in the video. 

"Like, immediately I was like, 'Oh, that wasn't real, probably fake,’" King said. "And the second was 'Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that's sad,’" King said sarcastically

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trump-salutes-at-whca-dinner

President Donald Trump salutes during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday, April 25, 2026.  (Getty Images)

"That's when you know we're cooked," King added. 

In a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for United Healthcare said, "Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company."

Fox News Digital reached out to King, but she declined to comment. 

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US President Donald Trump posting a photo of law enforcement detaining a suspect

President Donald Trump posted a photo on social media showing law enforcement detaining Cole Thomas Allen following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (US President Trump via Truth Social/Anadolu/Getty Images)

The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president. 

Allen is facing life in prison. Fox News Digital reported Allen wanted to target Trump administration officials in his foiled attack, according to law enforcement sources.

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Brian Thompson smiling in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up jacket

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is shown in an undated portrait provided by UnitedHealth. He was shot and killed on his way to an investor conference in New York City in what prosecutors described as a politically motivated assassination. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

On Dec. 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione will return to state court May 18 for a ruling on motions to suppress evidence and statements from his Altoona, Pennsylvania arrest.

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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