UnitedHealthcare fires woman over ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on Trump assassination attempt

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UnitedHealthcare has fired a woman who expressed sadness in a TikTok video that President Donald Trump was not killed in the Saturday shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. In the video, she sarcastically asked, "Aww, they missed?"

"We're cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump's attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’" Alison King, who has reportedly deleted her LinkedIn account but was identified as a social media manager for United Healthcare, said in the video.

"Like, immediately I was like, 'Oh, that wasn't real, probably fake,’" King said. "And the second was 'Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that's sad,’" King said sarcastically.

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"That's when you know we're cooked," King added.

In a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for United Healthcare said, "Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company."

Fox News Digital reached out to King, but she declined to comment.

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The suspected shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president.

Allen is facing life in prison. Fox News Digital reported Allen wanted to target Trump administration officials in his foiled attack, according to law enforcement sources.

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On Dec. 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione will return to state court May 18 for a ruling on motions to suppress evidence and statements from his Altoona, Pennsylvania arrest.

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