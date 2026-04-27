Ohio teacher fired after video appearing to lament Trump surviving WHCA Dinner shooting

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An Ohio teacher has been fired after posting a video on TikTok in which she appeared to voice disappointment that President Donald Trump was not killed in the Saturday shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

"Man, there's been a few creators on here saying that like Friday or yesterday could have been the day and then I wake up to that news, but not that news," a teacher for BrightPath identified as Corrine Baum said in the video. "We're going to have to pay really close attention to what they're trying to actually distract us from."

In a Monday statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for BrightPath, an early learning and childcare provider in Cincinnati, said, "Our organization does not tolerate and explicitly condemns any calls for violence."

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The spokesperson added, "The comments made online by this individual are deeply inconsistent with our values. The individual in question has been terminated."

Cole Tomas Allen was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he opened fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner, which Trump was attending for the first time as president.

On her LinkedIn profile, which now appears to be deleted, Baum identified herself as being affiliated with The Children’s House, which was rebranded to BrightPath in 2023. A local Fox report stated she was instructing young students at its Bridgetown Child Care Center as of Sunday.

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In 2023, Bright Path announced that "The Children’s House has officially rebranded to BrightPath Kids!"

In the announcement, BrightPath said, "The Children's House’s mission, ‘Preparing Today's Children for Tomorrow's Future,’ aligns with BrightPath’s commitment to ensuring that all children have ‘The Best Start in Life.’ Both of these vision statements provide a foundation that ensures children will be ready for whatever may come their way in the future, allowing children to explore the world around them, examining their environments and fostering their innate curiosity through hands-on interactions of their individual journey of learning."

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Fox News Digital attempted to reach Baum for comment.

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Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several senior Cabinet officials were evacuated Saturday after shots broke out at the hotel. A Secret Service agent was struck but survived, and there were no fatalities.

The suspect is facing life imprisonment. Fox News Digital reported Allen wanted to target Trump administration officials in his foiled attack, according to law enforcement sources.