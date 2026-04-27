Wisconsin teacher placed on leave after social media post advocating to 'make Americans great assassins again'

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A Wisconsin teacher was placed on leave following controversial comments in which he said he was "not impressed with recent presidential assassins."

Kaukauna High School social studies teacher Patrick Meyer suggested that the four men who successfully assassinated a U.S. president — John Wilkes Booth, Charles Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz and, Lee Harvey Oswald — must be rolling over in their graves after recent failed attempts to kill a president.

"I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It's f---ing embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!" Meyer said in a since-deleted post on X, appearing to mock President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again, or MAGA, slogan.

The Kaukauna Area School District released a statement on Monday saying it had been made aware of the post and that Meyer, who has worked as a teacher in the district for more than 20 years, had been placed on administrative leave.

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"The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures," the district wrote.

"The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behavior that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form," the statement added.

The district also said that the content of the social media post "was not related to the Kaukauna Area School District, and there has been no evidence of a risk to the safety of our students and schools."

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for additional comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to Meyer for comment.

Rep. Tony Wied, R-Wisc., said on social media, "This type of disgusting rhetoric has no place in our society and does not represent our values in #WI08. It is not the example that our teachers should be setting for Northeast Wisconsin students."

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The comments came amid heightened concern over political violence following the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.