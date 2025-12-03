White House launches 'Media Bias Offender Tip Line,' calls on Americans to 'hold the fake news accountable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, the White House launched a "Media Bias Offender Tip Line," encouraging everyday Americans to submit news stories they believe are biased, with the stated goal of holding "the fake news accountable."

Beneath a banner reading "A CALL TO ACTION: Submit ‘Media Bias’ Tips," the White House site explained that, to support its "Media Bias Portal" debuted last week, it needs the public's help in submitting misleading and biased news.

"The White House recently launched a Media Bias Portal as a service to truth and transparency. Its purpose is to combat the baseless lies, purposely omitted context, and outright left-wing lunacy of the Fake News Media — a tall task that demands the help of everyone who believes in facts and accuracy over Fake News," the site reads.

According to the White House, "So-called ‘journalists’ have made it impossible to identify every false or misleading story," which is why help from the American people is "essential" to its mission.

"The days of the Fake News Media controlling the narrative with lies, fake anonymous sources, and willful bias are over," the White House statement continued. "If the legacy media won’t honor their responsibility to accurately inform the public, we know the American people will."

A link is provided to a submission page where the public is called on to "help expose the worst of the worst," and report stories that they feel are biased to be featured in the "Media Bias Portal."

"If you know of any media outlet misrepresenting the Trump Administration, and skewing the truth, link the article below for our team to review it!" the submission page reads. "Don't let them continue to spread lies. Fill out the form below."

Last week, the White House debuted its "Media Offender of the Week" website — most recently referred to as the "Media Bias Portal" — dedicated to calling out what it describes as the "Fake News Media."

At the top of the page, a banner reading "Misleading. Biased. Exposed." introduces a section that highlights media outlets and reporters, including CBS News, The Independent and The Boston Globe.

The site claims "The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their 'execution,'" referring to the ongoing controversy over a viral video in which six Democratic members of Congress urged U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders."

Aside from the three outlets listed at the top of the page, the site also features an "Offender Hall of Shame" that includes CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), The Washington Post and, for a second time, CBS News.

Below the "Hall of Shame," users are presented with claims from various outlets that the site categorizes under labels such as "Bias," "Lie," "Malpractice" and "Left-wing Lunacy," among others.