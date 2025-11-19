Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defends decision to limit reporter access to staff offices

White House Correspondents' Association condemned the new policy, accusing the Trump administration of limiting journalists

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Karoline Leavitt defends new press restrictions for White House staff offices Video

Karoline Leavitt defends new press restrictions for White House staff offices

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended new press restrictions for staff offices on Wednesday's episode of ‘Pod Force One with Miranda Devine.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision to limit reporter access to staff offices, citing concerns about "eavesdropping" on sensitive information.

On Oct. 31, the White House and the National Security Council confirmed that journalists would be prohibited from accessing Room 140 — often called "Upper Press" — near the Oval Office unless scheduled in advance. Credentialed White House journalists could previously enter the room on short notice to speak with senior officials.

Leavitt told the New York Post's Miranda Devine on "Pod Force One" Wednesday that the restrictions became necessary after the discovery of reporters recording sensitive information from the area without White House permission.

PENTAGON'S NEW PRESS RULES MAY BE ‘BRIDGE TOO FAR,’ TURLEY WARNS

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt answers questions

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said reporters have quietly accepted the new restrictions. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

"We felt it became very inappropriate for reporters to be loitering around sensitive information in our offices," Leavitt said. "And we did unfortunately catch some unruly reporters recording us without our permission, listening in on conversations, eavesdropping.

"We'd have staff meetings in the morning. Some of the reporters started to pick up on that. And we'd walk out, and they would be out there trying to listen. If Secretary Rubio or the chief [of staff] want to come in and brief us on something, you'd have reporters out there heckling them. It just became an inappropriate work environment."

She reiterated that reporters are still welcome in the Upper Room by appointment and that, despite online outrage, most journalists have privately accepted the new system.

INCOMING TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY PROMISES MORE PRESS ACCESS, SLAMS BIDEN'S 'DERELICTION OF DUTY'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stands behind the microphone at the podium in the press briefing room

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said reporters were caught eavesdropping on staff conversations without permission. (Andrew Harnik)

"A lot of the outrage you're seeing on Twitter [X], they've told us privately they're OK with how this system works so long as they can still have appointments with me to understand the news of the day," Leavitt said. 

"And we grant them that access. I give them as much time as I possibly can on my schedule, although a lot of my time is with the president and in the Oval Office and sitting in on meetings. So, I try to devote as much time as I can to the press because that is my job, right? That's the basic duty is for me to work with the press and make sure they're telling the truth out there."

The White House Correspondents' Association condemned the restrictions, arguing the change limits journalists’ ability to question senior officials.

"The White House Correspondents' Association unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary’s office," CBS News White House reporter Weijia Jiang, the current president of the group, said in a statement after the announcement.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S TOP MEDIA MOMENTS AND CLASHES OVER FIRST 100 DAYS

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the podium.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said reporters are still allowed in the Upper Press by appointment. (Associated Press)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House Correspondents' Association for further comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The new access policy was established after the Trump administration enforced a similar policy requiring journalists to agree to specific conditions to be allowed access to the Pentagon.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue