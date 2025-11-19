White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defends decision to limit reporter access to staff offices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision to limit reporter access to staff offices, citing concerns about "eavesdropping" on sensitive information.

On Oct. 31, the White House and the National Security Council confirmed that journalists would be prohibited from accessing Room 140 — often called "Upper Press" — near the Oval Office unless scheduled in advance. Credentialed White House journalists could previously enter the room on short notice to speak with senior officials.

Leavitt told the New York Post's Miranda Devine on "Pod Force One" Wednesday that the restrictions became necessary after the discovery of reporters recording sensitive information from the area without White House permission.

"We felt it became very inappropriate for reporters to be loitering around sensitive information in our offices," Leavitt said. "And we did unfortunately catch some unruly reporters recording us without our permission, listening in on conversations, eavesdropping.

"We'd have staff meetings in the morning. Some of the reporters started to pick up on that. And we'd walk out, and they would be out there trying to listen. If Secretary Rubio or the chief [of staff] want to come in and brief us on something, you'd have reporters out there heckling them. It just became an inappropriate work environment."

She reiterated that reporters are still welcome in the Upper Room by appointment and that, despite online outrage, most journalists have privately accepted the new system.

"A lot of the outrage you're seeing on Twitter [X], they've told us privately they're OK with how this system works so long as they can still have appointments with me to understand the news of the day," Leavitt said.

"And we grant them that access. I give them as much time as I possibly can on my schedule, although a lot of my time is with the president and in the Oval Office and sitting in on meetings. So, I try to devote as much time as I can to the press because that is my job, right? That's the basic duty is for me to work with the press and make sure they're telling the truth out there."

The White House Correspondents' Association condemned the restrictions, arguing the change limits journalists’ ability to question senior officials.

"The White House Correspondents' Association unequivocally opposes any effort to limit journalists from areas within the communications operations of the White House that have long been open for newsgathering, including the press secretary’s office," CBS News White House reporter Weijia Jiang, the current president of the group, said in a statement after the announcement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House Correspondents' Association for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The new access policy was established after the Trump administration enforced a similar policy requiring journalists to agree to specific conditions to be allowed access to the Pentagon.