Trump mocks CBS reporter on Air Force One as he defends MRI results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump jabbed at CBS journalist Weijia Jiang on Sunday during an Air Force One gaggle, as the reporter pressed the president on what part of the body he had an MRI on.

"I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it," the president said as he pointed at the reporter. "I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing."

He said goodbye to the press before pointing at another reporter and adding, "You too."

CBS did not immediately return a request for comment.

TRUMP CALLS REPORTER A ‘STUPID PERSON’ DURING TENSE EXCHANGE ABOUT NATIONAL GUARDSMEN MURDER SUSPECT

The president told reporters that he would release the MRI results from October during the gaggle.

"If they want to release it, it’s OK with me to release it," Trump said. "It’s perfect."

The White House released a memo on Oct. 10 from White House physician Sean Barbabella stating that Trump underwent advanced imaging as part of a scheduled follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Barbabella said the evaluation was part of the president’s ongoing health maintenance plan and included laboratory testing and preventive health assessments.

TRUMP DECLARED IN 'EXCELLENT OVERALL HEALTH' BY DOCTOR AFTER WALTER REED VISIT

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," the memo read in part.

The president has had a string of fiery exchanges with female reporters in recent weeks, fueling accusations of bullying and misogyny from his critics, while the White House has defended his transparency.

While taking questions from reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, Trump was pressed by CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about the vetting of Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspected gunman in Wednesday's shooting of two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., Sarah Beckstrom, 20, has died, and another victim, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Your DOJ IG just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration?" Cordes later asked.

"Because they let him in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?" Trump fired back. "Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here. And you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.