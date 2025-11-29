White House launches 'Media Offender of the Week' section on its website to call out 'Fake News Media'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House debuted a new section Friday on its website called the "Media Offender of the Week," which is dedicated to calling out what it describes as the "Fake News Media."

Beneath a banner reading "Misleading. Biased. Exposed.," the page highlights media outlets and reporters, including CBS News, The Independent and The Boston Globe.

The site claims "The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their 'execution,'" referring to the ongoing controversy over a viral video in which six Democratic members of Congress urged U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders."

FOX NEWS POLITICS NEWSLETTER: FORMER ARMY CAPTAIN WARNS DEMS’ ‘UNPATRIOTIC’ VIDEO COULD SPARK CHAOS

The White House argued "the truth" regarding the "illegal orders" controversy is as follows: "The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable."

The White House added additional "key points," contending that "Democrats released a video calling for service members to disobey their chain of command, and in turn, implied President Trump had issued illegal orders," and claimed that despite knowing President Donald Trump had "never issued an illegal order," the "Fake News" decided to run the story anyway.

Aside from the three outlets listed at the top of the page, the site also features an "Offender Hall of Shame" that includes CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), The Washington Post and, for a second time, CBS News. Below the "Hall of Shame," users are presented with claims from various outlets that the site categorizes under labels such as "Bias," "Lie," "Malpractice" and "Left-wing Lunacy," among others.

SCHUMER, JEFFRIES ACCUSE TRUMP OF CALLING FOR 'EXECUTION OF ELECTED OFFICIALS'

In its coverage of the White House's new site, The Washington Post responded to being listed on the "Offender Hall of Shame," quoting an internal spokesperson who stated: "The Washington Post is proud of its accurate, rigorous journalism."

CBS News did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The White House listed several other "repeat offenders," who "don’t just get it wrong – they do it over and over again." The list includes outlets like The New York Times, Axios, Politico, ABC News, The Hill, The Associated Press and more.

MARK KELLY FIRES BACK AT TRUMP OVER MILITARY COMMENTS, SAYS, ‘I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED’

This week's iteration primarily focused on the featured media outlets' claims surrounding the "illegal orders" controversy and the notion that Trump called for those who appeared in the video to be executed.

Trump responded to the video message in multiple posts on Truth Social, including one post where he wrote, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

On Monday, the Pentagon announced its investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired Navy captain, after he appeared in the video urging members of the military to "refuse illegal orders." The Pentagon said it may call the senator back to active duty to face court-martial proceedings or other administrative actions under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelly has said he won't be intimidated and continue to speak out.