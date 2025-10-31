BROADCAST BIAS: 4 big stories networks buried to make Democrats look good

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dominant form of media bias against Republicans is bias by commission, when reporters accuse them of committing all kinds of abuses and indignities. They are considered guilty of neglecting the vulnerable in their policies and corruption in their dealings.

Democrats benefit from the opposite: bias by omission. Back in 1992, CBS reporter Betsy Aaron warned: "The largest opinion is what we leave out. I mean, it sounds simplistic, but I always say worry about what you're not seeing. What you are seeing you can really criticize, because you're smart and you have opinions. But if we don't tell you anything, and we leave whole areas uncovered, that's the danger."

Watching the broadcast network "news" programs this week was often an exercise in noting what they left out. Here are just four examples.

1. The FBI reported a 29-year-old Minnesota man, Tyler Maxon Avalos, now faces one federal charge for transmitting a TikTok post that read, in part: "Wanted. Pam Bondi, preferably dead," and referred to a reward of $45,000. A threat about murdering the attorney general of the United States drew a story Monday on "NBC Nightly News," but ABC, CBS and PBS couldn’t be bothered.

BROADCAST BIAS: ON UPSIDE-DOWN TV NETWORKS, ICE AND THE NATIONAL GUARD ARE THE DANGEROUS LAW-BREAKERS

This omission was especially galling on NPR, which often acted as a eager publicity arm for former President Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland. This week, Justice Department correspondent Ryan Lucas appeared all over the network to warn about the dangers of President Trump designating Antifa as a domestic terrorism group. NPR is much more concerned about the work of Antifa than the life of Pam Bondi.

2. The American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley issued a statement to NBC News on Monday saying, "It's time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end the shutdown today, no half-measures and no gamesmanship." That was aimed at Democrats, since Republicans have constantly pushed a clean resolution. NBC reported it online, but it didn’t make the nightly newscast. ABC and CBS skipped it that night. PBS gave it 18 seconds.

3. On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee released its report on the Biden White House staff covering up Biden's mental decline. Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. summarized: "The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid."

TRUMP HITS ABC, NBC AS ‘FAKE NEWS,’ SAYS HE’D SUPPORT FCC REVOKING LICENSES

ABC, CBS and NBC aired nothing. PBS offered a dismissive brief. NPR's "All Things Considered" performed an interview, but all it "considered" was whether Biden's autopen pardons could be reversed. All the committee's findings, videos and transcripts of powerful Biden White House officials were not explained.

4. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released documents detailing "Arctic Frost," an operation where Biden-appointed special counsel Jack Smith went absolutely overboard in issuing subpoenas to investigate Biden’s political opponents, in the guise of a January 6 probe. Smith fired off nearly 200 subpoenas against 430 Republican figures and groups. This came after the Biden Justice Department prosecuted over 1,000 of Biden’s opponents who were held responsible in the January 6 riots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

But the broadcast networks who lovingly chronicled whatever Team Biden wanted to underline about Smith’s probes suddenly couldn’t find anything. ABC, CBS and NBC have aerobically ignored it while they obsessed over Hurricane Melissa and the government shutdown. They had time for stories on a dog falling down a cliff and a monkey getting loose in a toy store, but not Democrats behaving badly.

When Republican committees conduct investigations, it’s simply not newsworthy. When then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concocted a totally one-sided January 6 committee, every minute of every minute was aired live.

Smith fired off nearly 200 subpoenas against 430 Republican figures and groups. This came after the Biden Justice Department prosecuted over 1,000 of Biden’s opponents who were held responsible in the January 6 riots.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ken Starr was demonized by the media as a demented Puritan for overreach investigating President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Smith was uniformly presented as a hero. CNN even documented him making a run to Subway for lunch, because, aw shucks, he’s like the common man. So, it’s not surprising that when Republicans present evidence of a different narrative, the liberal networks buried it like it was a rotting corpse.

The silliest lie circulating in politics today is that President Donald Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice in an unprecedented way to go after his political opponents. Every educated American who repeats this is a liar. It’s outrageous that every elitist TV network in this country tries to defend this lie by suppressing the story about how dramatically weaponized Biden’s DOJ was.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TIM GRAHAM