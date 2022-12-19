WATCH: New documentary 'The Life of Jesus' explores Christ's birthplace, other legendary sites in history

As many Americans prepare for the holidays with the hustle and bustle of sending cards, going shopping and taking kids to see Santa Claus, it can be easy to forget the true meaning of Christmas .



In a beautiful pilgrimage to visit the spot where Jesus was born, Fox News' Pete Hegseth and Pastor Chris Durkin remind us Christmas is about celebrating God’s incarnation and great love for mankind.

"Throughout all of recorded global history, people have always wondered, ‘Does God know? Does God care?,'" Durkin told Fox Nation at the site of Christ’s birth. "In the Christmas story, here in this place... is the answer to that question. God loved us so much that He gave His only begotten son that whoever believes in Him shall have everlasting life."



BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: 'HUMILITY' ALLOWS US TO TRUST AND 'CAST OUR CARES ON GOD,' SAYS FAITH LEADER

The Bible reveals that, through the birth of Jesus, God became man to save His people from their sins so that they could go to Heaven and be with Him again.

As Hegseth and Durkin explored, the Christmas story says that an angel appeared to the Virgin Mary and told her she would be the mother of God. She journeyed with her spouse, Joseph, the foster father of Jesus, to Bethlehem where He was born in a stable because, as the story goes, there was no room for them in the inn.



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Though Jesus was the king of kings, He took on our human condition, lived a life of poverty and greatly suffered for His people.

"Even at (Christ’s) birth, He was bringing in visitors from all over the world—born not in a palace, not in the pinnacle of human power, but in a manger," Durkin reflected on the incarnation, "It reveals His humility and His love for us."

As Jesus grew up, He lived a simple life of working among His people.



"This is how God chose to live amongst us, working with His hands in a small town amongst a poor family," Durkin reflected in the Fox Nation special.



"Even as I hold this hammer, I think of Jesus as the son of a carpenter and for His young adulthood He was often hammering things together and then one day, a very fateful day, there would be someone who would nail His hands to the cross—and how much do we understand Jesus as a carpenter knowing full well that one day nails would pierce His hands so that we could be forgiven?"

In journeying across the Holy Land in their Fox Nation series, "The Life of Jesus," Durkin and Hegseth watched the Bible stories come alive as they saw where Jesus was baptized, prayed in the wilderness and performed great miracles - reminding us all, in each of their travels, of God's love for His people.

To learn more about the Life of Jesus this Christmas, subscribe to Fox Nation.