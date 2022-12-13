Bible verse of the day: Anxiety 'troubles men's hearts,' but Jesus told us 'not to worry,' says faith leader

"But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble'" (Matthew 6: 33-34).

These Bible verses from the New Testament are comforting — but how do we apply them to our modern lives, which can be full of stress and anxiety?

One California faith leader said that Jesus Christ’s words in this Bible verse are "the very key" to addressing an issue that "troubles men’s hearts" most today: anxiety.

"Prior to Jesus stating this, he enumerated [in prior passages] the things of life that trouble us, from scarcely having enough to eat to possessing such an overabundance of things that it burdens us," Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California told Fox News Digital via email.

"Regardless of whatever the situation may be," said Hibbs, who is also the founder of Real Life Ministry, "anxiety and fear are debilitating and terrible masters all around the world."

Over the past several years, fear "has robbed people" of "reasonable thinking, hope, peace, love and vision," said Hibbs.

He continued, "Think about it for a moment. Because of fear, people have boxed themselves into a room — masked up, sheltered down and closed up."

He said that fear has "choked the hope and life" out of so many people in our world today.

"They forgot that Jesus says, 'Seek first the kingdom of God.'"

Hibbs continued, "The powers that be in this world are not the powers that will last, but God's kingdom will last."

He added, "Jesus went on to say, 'Seek … his righteousness and all these things shall be added to you."

The very things that we all need — "Jesus Christ provides," Hibbs said.

He also said, "In addition, there is no political leader that is righteous. No citizen is righteous. No icon or celebrity is righteous. Only God is righteous, and he's righteous in his promises."

Jesus tells us "not to worry about tomorrow," Hibbs continued.

"Why would he say such a thing?"

He went on, "Because tomorrow is the very thing we do worry about — will I be able to pay my bills? What will the test results reveal? Will my job still be there? Will tomorrow be a good day or a bad day?"

Man is "prone to worry about tomorrow," Hibbs noted.

"But Jesus Christ says do not worry about it," he continued.

"He goes so far as to say, 'Let tomorrow stay in tomorrow, and when that day becomes today, I'll take care of it for you,'" he added.

We need to "take the promises of Jesus Christ, and for that matter the entire Word of God, and rest in them because he has promised to take care of all those who seek him first," Hibbs underscored.

He also posed this question: "Will you determine to seek him now?"