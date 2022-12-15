Bible verse of the day: 'Humility' allows us to trust and 'cast our cares on God,' says faith leader

"In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because ‘God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.’ Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you" (1 Peter 5:5-7).

As we draw nearer to the holidays, we also draw closer to our never-ending tasks. We're busy with planning, shopping, baking, cleaning — and somehow still having dedicated time with those we love.

How quickly the holidays can turn into a time of stress, turmoil and even loneliness if we aren’t intentional with kind efforts and a gracious attitude, said one North Carolina pastor.

"In this fast-paced life, we all can think of numerous times when we allowed the demand for our time — and the lack thereof — to become a stressor as we fight to check every box on our ever-growing to-do-list," John K. Amanchukwu Sr., associate pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, told Fox News Digital via email.

Amanchukwu, who is also on faculty of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, explained the opening verses of 1 Peter 5 to see what they tell us about stress.

In 1 Peter 5:5-6, the "once-rebellious and defunct apostle of Jesus" reaches "a level of spiritual maturity" that he "longs to see lived out in the lives of all Christians," Amanchukwu said.

In verse 5, which references Proverbs 3:34 within it, Peter keys in on the "intergenerational significance of humility."

He admonishes "both young and seasoned elders" to "submit to each other in an open display of perfect harmony," said Amanchukwu.

In verse 6, he notes, "Peter furthers his "command for submission" by linking "promotion and exaltation" to people's "ability to subject themselves to God."

This sets the stage for verse 7, he said — in which humility and kindness toward one another brings a shared ability to cast our cares on God.

Noting that the apostle Peter goes from the topic of humility to the topic of anxiety in these opening verses, Peter "builds his case" for the "pivotal lesson" about "ridding our lives of unnecessary bouts of pressure, stress and the smothering chokehold that comes along with them," said Amanchukwu.

"If we are humble while waiting for the timing of God’s plan for our lives," he continued, "this will lead us to cast our doubts and despair upon the Lord."

The lesson within these verses is that "where there is the lack of humility, there is an abundance of anxiety, but where there is humility, anxiety is forced to flee," he said.